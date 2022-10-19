Wolverine Fan Art Gives Hugh Jackman The Classic Yellow Suit

The original X-Men movie was a big financial risk at the time, as it was years before cinematic universes became commonplace. The 2000 blockbuster made a star out of Hugh Jackman, who would go on to play Logan for 17 years. He’s once again picking up the claws for Deadpool 3, which is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies . And some awesome Wolverine fan art gives Jackman the character’s classic yellow suit.

Deadpool 3 will be Hugh Jackman’s unexpected return to Wolverine following the character’s epic sendoff (and death) in Logan . He previously starred as the clawed mutant in seven movies, in addition to a cameo here and there. But throughout those years as the beloved Marvel hero, the Oscar nominated actor never wore the signature yellow suit . It’s unclear what he’ll be wearing in the Ryan Reynolds threequel, but some fan art on Instagram imagines what he might look like in that signature suit. Check it out below,

A post shared by Subi Özil (@subi.ozil) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? While the contents of Deadpool 3 are currently a total mystery, it seemingly opens the door for some big payoffs for the hardcore comic book fans out there. Although with Ryan Reynolds at the helm of the R-rated franchise, smart money says he’s also going to be subverting expectations.

The above image of Hugh Jackman in Wolverine’s yellow costume comes from the Instagram of digital artist Subi Özil. They’ve amassed nearly 15k followers on the social media platform, thanks to their takes on superheroes from both DC and Marvel. That includes theories and fan castings, and the hopes of seeing the Greatest Showman actor in a comic book accurate costume.

News of Hugh Jackman returning to Wolverine for Deadpool 3 set the internet ablaze, partially due to the hilarious way the news was dropped . But it also marked the first major announcement to come out of the developing threequel, which seemed to sit in limbo after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties.

There have been countless fan questions about the future of the Deadpool franchise, especially considering the Merc with the Mouth is finally joining the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe . Fans have been most concerned about whether or not the third movie would still be R-Rated, and if Ryan Reynolds’ character would be able to retain his wicked sense of humor during crossover events. Many of those questions are still unanswered, but we know that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will be along for the ride.

Hugh Jackman has been the butt of a number of jokes throughout the first Deadpool movies, including the sequel’s wild post-credits scene . But now the actor will physically be present, with his “feud” with Reynolds coming to the big screen.