Deadpool 3’s Hugh Jackman Explains Why He Needed A Wolverine Break, How It Felt To Put The Claws Back On

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly growing, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine, which will mark Hugh Jackman's return as Logan. The Greatest Showman actor recently explained why he needed a Wolverine break, and how it felt to put the claws back on.

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but fans are hyped to see Jackman back as Wolverine following the emotional ending of Logan. He's played the beloved mutant for decades now, although he took a few years off. While speaking with Ryan Reynolds for People, he addressed the exhaustion that came with leading the X-Men franchise for so long. In his words:

I had got to the point probably 10 years ago I was like, I'm not enjoying it. It was hurting. It was tough. But I've had a break, and I've been doing a lot of dance. I've been doing stage shows. And so when I came back to it, it was really fun.

I mean, can you blame him? The 55 year-old actor starred as Wolverine for seven movies, in addition to a few cameos. And since Jackman typically gets ultra ripped and puts on a ton for weight for the role, you can't blame him for wanting some space after Logan's emotional ending. But alas, he ended up taking up the claws again for Ryan Reynolds' forthcoming threequel.

As one of the title characters, Jackman will lead the cast list of Deadpool & Wolverine along with his buddy and collaborator Ryan Reynolds. Fans are eager to see both Logan and Wade Wilson finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and are curious about how the forthcoming blockbuster will change the universe as a whole. Will this be the movie that brings the X-Men in on the fun? Only time will tell.

Because Marvel's security is so tight, there are countless rumors and theories about what might go down when Deadpool 3 finally hits theaters this July. Much of the chatter is about which characters might cameo or appear in a more significant manner. The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine revealed a number of returning villains from the X-Men franchise, and smart money says that's only the tip of the iceberg. Other rumors names that are circulating online include Halle Berry's Storm, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, and Famke Janssen's Jean Grey. Plus fans are convinced that Taylor Swift will cameo, possibly as Dazzler.

All of this debate and theorizing will presumably help Deadpool 3 make money at the box office. While the MCU has had some box office disappointments lately, there's a ton of hype about Ryan Reynolds' threequel.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates.