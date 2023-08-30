Hugh Jackman Jokes He’s Turning His Instagram Into A Food Blog But Fans Just Have All The Wolverine Comments

With the road to Deadpool 3 currently on pause, there’s a lot more time for actor and Marvel legend Hugh Jackman to keep in fighting shape. That means the once and future Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel movie will need to stay on his usual diet of healthy muscle fuel and those epic cheat meals he loves to indulge in. It looks like enough fun to pass the time, as Jackman is joking that his social media is now a food blog, and fans are chiming in with all of the comments referencing their favorite mutant.



Hugh Jackman’s Love Affair With Gordon Ramsay Cheat Meals

This isn’t the first time that the X-Men veteran has shown off such a lush menu of delights. It’s not even the first Gordon Ramsay prepared cheat meal that Hugh’s shown off to his beloved followers. But again, with production on hold and actors waiting to get back to work, it’s going to be a while before any movement is made on the latest Deadpool adventure.

So it looks like we’ll be getting further episodes of “Bub Bites with Hugh Jackman,” or whatever he wants to call this hypothetical food blog of his. See if any names come to mind as you take a look at the latest Jackman chow train that’s pulled into the station:

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

You have to admit that Hugh Jackman’s cheat meal tastes are quite refined. Going by the images shown, it looks like the co-lead of Deadpool 3 is having everything onion rings and a Shepherd’s Pie. That’s on top of the two burgers that Hugh admits to eating before snapping any photos, and a delicious beverage that looks like it’s an alcohol-inclusive delight. It’s a meal to be envious of, but fans are taking a different route with their commentary.

Fans' Reactions To Hugh Jackman And His Cheat Meals Are Very Wolverine Heavy

What we know about Deadpool 3 is that it’s the long awaited pairing of Ryan Reynolds’ “merc with the mouth” and Hugh Jackman’s legacy MCU character. Just as the world thought that they’d seen him depart for good in 2017’s Logan, that Jackman charm was snared into another ride. So of course the world is all in on Wolverine, as you can read in this selection of comments:

“This guy should be the next Wolverine, looks a lot like him.” - @dhooomketu

“Mister Wolverine” - @sasanka_kasun

“That’s because a Wolverine gets hungry” - @riversmaudsley

“good for you bub” - @lalalovcure

“Haha welcome back mate @thehughjackman I’m back in the kitchen Friday.” - @gordongram

As you may have noticed, that last comment came from Gordon Ramsay himself, which leads to a dream that Hugh Jackman fans, myself included, will now be pondering. What if Hugh returns on Friday, cheat day or not, and meets up with Gordon? Surely these two could put their minds together and curate a bespoke meal of joy and high caloric content fit for Wolverine! If fans are loving Jackman’s makeshift food blog, then surely “The Wolverine’s Feast” would be an episode that could put up some serious numbers.