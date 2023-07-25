Hugh Jackman's Cheat Meal This Week Involved A Martini And Gordon Ramsay And Fans Don't Think It's Giving Wolverine Vibes

A strike between actors and writers has completely derailed Hollywood, which means that major films that were in the middle of production have now stopped. One of those movies was the hotly anticipated Deadpool 3, which was shooting in the UK. Despite the fact that the movie is not currently in production, Hugh Jackman is committed to remaining in Wolverine shape in London. That means he only gets to eat whatever he wants one day a week, but this week’s cheat meal is a little more highbrow than what we expect from Wolverine.

Jackman posted his weekly cheat meal to Instagram and, I can’t exactly argue it doesn’t look amazing. Jackman went to Gordon Ramsey Burger for a meal that included a bacon cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, mac and cheese slaw (which sounds incredible and I want it), and sticky toffee pudding and ice cream for dessert. He also had a martini to drink and the guy looks like he’s in heaven.

While there’s no denying that this meal looks delicious, some fans are hilariously taking issue with Jackman because, while he looks like Wolverine, he’s not exactly eating the way we would expect Logan to chow down. One exchange (started by @davesnotthere93) in the comments of Jackman’s post goes as follows.

It’s strange seeing Wolverine not have a Cigar & a damn good beer

He did that outside after the dinner

It right on par for Leopold, though. Watch more of his movies.

Bonus points for the Kate & Leopold reference. That's something of a Hugh Jackman deep cut at this point. Hugh Jackman will always be known as Wolverine before any other character he’s ever played, but because the actor was in the middle of playing Logan in Deadpool 3, he’s currently looking even more like that character than usual, and yes, seeing Wolverine sip a martini is maybe a little weird. Drinking a beer? Shooting whiskey? That feels a bit more like Wolverine would be drinking with his burger.

It has to be a little weird to be Hugh Jackman, and every other major star who is in a holding pattern regarding the movies they were just making since all actors in SAG are now on strike. The fact that Jackman is having a cheat day at all means he is still following the diet that he needs to be on to remain in superhero shape, and he likely can’t cut his hair or shave if he wanted to, because if the strike were to end tomorrow, as unlikely as that is, he’d be needed back on set. He’s apparently just hanging out in London so he’s close by if things change. At least Ryan Reynolds can go home to Wales and still be close to production.