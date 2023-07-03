Hugh Jackman Is In Wolverine Shape Right Now, And He Clawed His Way Through An Epic Cheat Meal

If there’s anyone known to have an appetite for doing the job right, it’s Hugh Jackman . As he’s returned to his typical Wolverine physique to mix it up with Ryan Reynolds and the Deadpool 3 cast, that means the Australian actor is back to his old tricks. Which means training, all the cold showers that keep him in that mutant mindset, and of course the staple to any action hero’s diet: epic cheat meals.

Jackman tore into some tasty treats in the UK, as work on his upcoming Marvel movie is well underway. But the man himself wasn’t satisfied to just talk about these delicious looking delicacies, he actually shared photos on his Instagram . Take a look at the sweet and savory side of Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3-inspired tastes in cuisine below:

The results the X-Men star has been showing off as of late prove that the process is indeed working. Jackman’s recent workout video showed that, as seeing him hoist massive weights wouldn’t be possible if he was merely abiding by a diet full of sweet and savory waffles.

The once and future Wolverine certainly hasn’t been shy about his healthier side either, as meal prep photos of this Deadpool 3 diet have shown off protein-packed dishes with chicken and fish. Meanwhile, the food from Norwich’s The Waffle House, not to be confused with the American diner chain Waffle House, looks like a dream come true.

Again, not knocking the healthy stuff, but with Hugh Jackman eating insane calorie counts to pop his claws again on the silver screen, it’s good to know that some days are as easy as binging all the previous X-Men films through a Disney+ subscription. The only problem being that streamers aren’t exactly sending waffles to their customers, at least not at the moment.

With posts like these on the Greatest Showman song and dance man’s social media, and based on what we know about Deadpool 3, it’s only a matter of time before co-star/faux frenemy Ryan Reynolds starts to do one of two things. Either he’ll start posting his own food choices with a snarky comment about Hugh Jackman’s pretty plates, or he’ll just troll the man in the comments on his own page.

It’s that sort of energy that made this pairing such a hot commodity in the first place, and it’s more than likely buzzing between the two MCU dance partners as they spin comedic gold. In a sense, a Reynolds/Jackman Deadpool 3 is the sweet and savory cheat meal audiences have been waiting for over quite a span of time.