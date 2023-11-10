'The Marvels' Ending Explained And What It Means For The MCU Moving Forward
A lot happened in the last few scenes of Disney's "The Marvels." Watch as we break down the ending and mid-credits scene.
MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE ENDING OF "THE MARVELS."
With "The Marvels" finally in theaters, everyone's already talking about the incredibly exciting ways it sets up new teams to join the MCU. With Monica Rambeau in an alternate universe occupied by Fox's X-Men and Kamala Khan putting on her Nick Fury shoes to set up the Young Avengers, there is MUCH to discuss. Join CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell as he dives into how these developments will shape the future of the MCU.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
00:55 - Final Scene & Young Avengers Tease
0336 - The Problem With Marvel’s Post-Credits Scenes
05:04 - Mid-Credits Scene & X-Men Tease
09:41 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
