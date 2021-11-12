9 Major Marvel Announcements And First Looks From Disney+ Day, Including Samuel L. Jackson In Secret Invasion

Disney+ celebrated a big day on November 12, despite the fact that the streamer is still more than a week away from premiering its next major Marvel show . Disney+ celebrated its second anniversary with some big reveals of details and first looks at some of the most highly-anticipated Marvel projects that are on the way. Between announcing some of what’s to come, previewing what’s already in production, and confirming projects that were previously only rumored, there is a lot of new information to process, including a first look at Samuel L. Jackson in his upcoming Marvel show .

So, now that Disney+ has finally released some information to get Marvel fans hyped for what's on the way (eventually), read on for a rundown of the latest reveals from Marvel Studios for Disney+ Day!

(Image credit: Disney+)

She-Hulk

She-Hulk was announced more than two years ago at this point, and a lot of rumors spread in the months since the news in August 2019, including a back-and-forth over whether or not Tatiana Maslany was really playing the title role . Not only was that confirmed despite previous denials, but Disney+ Day released a first look at what fans can expect, including Jennifer Walters dropping the iconic line of “You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

The first look gives a peek at Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters in her lawyer identity as well as some flashes of her with green skin. Mark Ruffalo is on hand as both Hulk and Bruce Banner, and the brief footage is enough to prove that Marvel Studios truly is embracing comedy. That’s not to say that it was pure slapstick, but just like with WandaVision, it’s clear that the format is something different than what Marvel has delivered in the past.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes in cases involving superhumans, and the show features Tim Roth as the Abomination as well as Mark Ruffalo reprising his Avengers role. She-Hulk is scheduled to premiere in 2022, although a more precise date isn’t available at this point.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Moon Knight is another Marvel Studios series that will premiere on Disney+ in 2022, but without an exact premiere date announced at this point. Like She-Hulk, however, the show is clearly fairly advanced in the production stage, as a first look was released complete with all the effects and stunts that fans could want from a preview after years of waiting. The show, starring Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac, will showcase a somewhat lesser-known hero, and all signs point toward something intriguing.

(Image credit: Disney+)

In fact, the darkness of the first look combined with a hero who seems to struggle with a complex past that unfolds on a TV show looks reminiscent of Daredevil. The show is a series that won’t just be based in one place, however, but rather globe-trotting with Moon Knight working as a vigilante despite a dissociative personality disorder, with the identities within him dealing with a war of the gods with a source in Egypt, both modern and ancient.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Ms. Marvel

Another show to get a first look is Ms. Marvel, which centers on Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who will become the hero Ms. Marvel. She’s a character who doesn’t expect to become a hero, as a Pakistani American at the age of only 16 who enjoys art, video games, and fanfiction… and is a fan of the Avengers, so it should be interesting to see if Ms. Marvel delivers some Avengers fanfiction. Hey, if Hawkeye can do Rogers: The Musical, why not some Avengers fanfiction from Ms. Marvel?

(Image credit: Disney+)

Kamala is an especially big fan of Captain Marvel, and her life is turned upside down when she gets some superpowers. The first look highlights Kamala as a young girl more than Kamala as a superhero, but there are some shots of her in her superhero suit. Based on the first look, I’d say that Ms. Marvel seems more like Marvel’s version of Stargirl than anything else, but the connections between the Marvel Studios shows and larger MCU means that Kamala’s odds of meeting her idol are pretty great.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Echo

One project for fans to really get excited about is Echo, although there’s no indication that the actual series is on the way any time soon. But the titular character of “Echo” will make her Marvel debut in the not-too-distant future: in Hawkeye, which launches on November 24. Maya Lopez, the civilian identity of the superhero Echo, will be played by Alaqua Cox. Echo will be the actress’ first big acting credit, and certainly a high-profile one.

Disney+ hasn’t released many details for Echo other than the official series order, but the character made her Marvel Comics debut back in 1999. If the show follows the comics, Echo will be a highly skilled fighter and athlete, and stands as one of very few deaf comic book heroes. For more about the character who will be brought to Disney+ in Echo, check out our rundown of everything you need to know about her !

(Image credit: Disney+)

X-Men '97

Let it not be said that only MCU characters got some big news from Disney+ Day! X-Men ‘97 is on the way as an animated series that will debut new episodes set back in the same timeline as the beloved series from the 1990s. (Hence the name.) The original series ran from 1992-1997, so fans have every reason to hope that it picks up where that original left off, more or less. And if that’s not exciting enough, the streaming service is already hyping the project… via meme.

(Image credit: Disney+)

In fact, Disney+’s X-Men ‘97 will feature the returns of original voice cast members, with Marvel reporting that Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton will all be back, although only some reprising their original roles. Others will voice new characters, and additional actors have been added to the cast: Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

Although head writer and executive producer Beau DeMayo is not a veteran of X-Men: The Animated Series, original producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald are on board as consultants. The bad news? It's evidently not coming until 2023.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Marvel Zombies

Another animated series was announced on Disney+ Day, with the news that Marvel Zombies is on the way. It’s not a show that fans should probably expect to cross over into any of the major shows or movies, however, as the Zombies series will be more like What If…? in how it reimagines the MCU as a place being plagued by zombies . It will involve a new generation of heroes.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Disney+ actually gave a preview of what a Marvel Zombies show could look like with an episode of What If…? (which has been renewed for Season 2), so that episode could serve as a taster to hold over fans during the wait for the new animated show. No premiere date has been announced just yet.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

Let’s add another animated show to the list! This one follows Peter Parker, but not telling a story that takes place during Tom Holland’s movies. The series will celebrate Peter Parker’s comic book roots from the early days, when he’s on his way to becoming Spider-Man rather than Spidey already.

Few details are available about this show as well, but an early origin story for a superhero via TV show isn’t unheard of. It’s probably safe to say that Spider-Man: Freshman Year certainly isn’t going to have too many similarities to Gotham, but Peter Parker is definitely popular enough that this animated show, directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews, will be a hit.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Back in the realm of live action, Kathryn Hahn was the breakout Marvel newcomer of WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, so it didn’t take long for rumors to start flying that Hahn would get her own spinoff on Disney+. Now, those rumors have been confirmed, although not much has been revealed in the way of details other than confirmation that Hahn herself will be back and WandaVision creator, writer, and executive producer Jac Schaefer is on board. Plus, there is the new logo, which is both pretty cool and better than nothing!

And the confirmation is especially good news in light of reports in late October that Kathryn Hahn’s schedule had cleared up due to another project falling through . It was bad news for fans who were looking forward to seeing Hahn playing Joan Rivers for a Showtime project, but reason to hope for Marvel fans, who have now been rewarded with the spinoff news.

(Image credit: Disney+)

One of Disney+’s biggest reveals of new footage courtesy of the two-year anniversary came in the form of the first look at Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury for the new show. While he’s not the first MCU film actor to reprise his role for a Disney+ TV show, Fury has had a presence in the MCU going all the way back to the first Iron Man in 2008. Plus, after the twist in Captain Marvel, plenty of fans undoubtedly have some big questions. And probably more than ever, after the first look at Jackson appearing pretty rough for the upcoming show!

(Image credit: Disney+)

Secret Invasion also doesn’t have a premiere date, but it is in production . Even if it may not debut as soon as some of the other shows that were showcased during Disney+ Day, there’s a lot to be excited about. Ben Mendelsohn is on board as the Skrull Talos as well, and the plot will center on a group of Skrulls who have used their shape-shifting abilities for years to infiltrate Earth.