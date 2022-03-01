See What Taron Egerton Could Look Like Replacing Hugh Jackman As Wolverine

As the world waits for any signs that the X-Men movies will finally reboot into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the hunt for a new Wolverine continues as well. With Hugh Jackman’s iconic mutant needing a new actor in the saddle, Kingsman and Rocketman star Taron Egerton has been hotly tipped as a potential successor. Some new fan art has shown us what Egerton could look like replacing Jackman, and that suggestion now looks a lot more awesome.

Leave it to artist BossLogic to show the world what a Taron Egerton variant of Wolverine would look like. This artwork couldn’t have resurfaced at a better time either, as Sir Patrick Stewart’s vocals in the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have people in a Westchester state of mind as of late. Enough talk, let’s take a look at what Egerton’s Wolverine would look like:

A post shared by Bosslogic (@bosslogic) A photo posted by on

Style points have to be awarded for putting Taron Egerton in the classic yellow costume almost featured in director James Mangold’s The Wolverine . A new version of the man known as James Logan Howlett would have to be seen in something fresh, and the colorful world of the MCU feels like a good fit for such a costume. Also, we’ve already seen Egerton wear some pretty wild get ups playing Elton John in Rocketman, so the world is a bit more prepared for him to go more outrageous.

Perhaps the greatest sign that Wolverine has an amazing candidate in Taron Egerton is the fact that a collaborator of his has given a pretty strong recommendation. Director Matthew Vaughn, whose work on X-Men: First Class and the Kingsman franchise has put him firmly in the comic space, absolutely believes Egerton could play the next version . As Vaughn has produced and directed various movies with Egerton in the lead, the most recent being Apple TV+’s upcoming Tetris biopic . So his knowledge of Taron Egerton’s abilities and the X-Men franchise combine for a gold stamp of approval.

It’s still a bit too early to talk about the next Wolverine, as the current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still dancing around the subject of gifted youngsters. Every new link keeps blowing the doors wide open, and it’s only a matter of time before someone’s going to have to pop those claws and start calling everyone “bub.” Taron Egerton seems to be the strongest candidate people are hyping up, and this art isn’t going to slow that roll any time soon.