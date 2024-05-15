X-Men ‘97’s Season Finale Set Up The Show’s Next Big Bad, And I’m Nervous About What It Might Mean For One Fan-Favorite Mutant

Major spoilers for X-Men ‘97’s season finale, “Tolerance is Extinction - Part 3,” so read on at your own risk.

The final episode of X-Men ‘97’s first season finally arrived, fellow true believers, and it was doozy. In this defining chapter of Marvel’s animated mutant saga, Charles Xavier, Cyclops, Jean Grey and their allies made their final stand against villainous technopath Bastion. And they also had to contend with Magneto, who contributed to that brutal Wolverine moment in last week’s episode. Well, it can be said that the season ended on a high note – and it wasn’t without a few teases of what’s possibly to come. One of those tidbits was the reveal of the series’ next big bad, and I’m honestly nervous about what it might mean for a fan-favorite mutant.

What Happens In The X-Men ‘97 Finale, And Which Iconic Villain Was Teased At The End?

Following the previous installment, Charles Xavier managed to take control of Magneto and use his abilities to restore power across Earth. That, unfortunately, left the two in something of a mental purgatory, where Charles was forced to fix Magnus’ psyche. Meanwhile, the faction of the team on Earth did battle with Bastion and Mr. Sinister, with Jean Grey (using the Phoenix Force) severing the former’s technopathy and removing the latter’s mutation enhancements. The pivotal moment of the episode saw Bastion try to drop Asteroid M onto the earth to create an extinction-level event. And matters weren’t helped by the U.S. government launching missiles at the cosmic base.

Luckily, though, Magneto – with his mind repaired – woke up and moved the asteroid back to space, before it vanished along with him and the bulk of the X-Men. Six months later, with the team presumed dead, Bishop visited Forge to explain that their comrades are currently lost in time. But that wasn’t the only present-day moment viewers got to see. The mid-credits stinger, showed a mysterious figure visiting Genosha and lamenting the death and destruction that took place there. That person was none other than a smirking Apocalypse.

Avid comic book readers surely know that Apocalypse is one of the greatest villains the X-Men have ever come across, and he played a key role in the OG animated series. What’s even more interesting is that some of the time-displaced mutants are now in ancient Egypt and, while there, they crossed paths with the younger iteration of the bad guy, who at that point goes by by En Sabah Nur.

The prospect of him being positioned as the next major threat following the apparent demise of Bastion and Sinister’s depowering is so exciting.Yet one key detail from that mid-credits scene has me worried about the potential future of one character since that’s since departed.

Who Could This X-Men Villain Have A Negative Impact On?

When Apocalypse visited what’s left of Genosha, he just happened to pick up an interesting item that likely left viewers in their feelings. The imposing villain picked up a burnt playing card, which belonged to the late Remy LeBeau a.k.a. Gambit. And, while this is only speculation on my part, this nod could indicate that a somewhat dark event will take place down the road.

Gambit is widely known as one of the X-Men’s most esteemed members, but he was also notably one of Apocalypse’s Four Horsemen for a stretch of time in the comics. What I’m now wondering is if this could mean “the First One” will seek to resurrect the proud card-throwing Cajun and recruit him to his cause. That would certainly make for a bittersweet turn of events and really impact those who are still reeling from Remy’s tragic fate in Episode 5 .

I’m not sure I’m ready for Professor X and co. to possibly have to do battle with a corrupted Gambit. I mean, just imagine the particular impact it would have on Rogue, who’s journey has already been complicated. Again, all of this is far from set in stone, and a second season – which has reportedly been written – has not been officially announced as of right now. Still, it seems likely that the series will return following its massive cliffhanger, and I’m both excited and worried about how Apocalypse could shake up the proceedings.