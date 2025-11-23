I’ve Been Wondering If Hugh Jackman Will Play Wolverine In Avengers: Doomsday And Future MCU Films, And Someone Asked Him

Hugh Jackman is a mainstay when it comes to superhero movies, having played Logan/Wolverine in a total of 10 films to date. The latest flick to feature Jackman’s adamantium-clawed mutant is Deadpool & Wolverine and, since then, fans have been wondering about the character’s future. Considering OG X-Men are returning for Avengers: Doomsday and mutants are going to factor into future MCU films in a big way, it’s natural to ponder what might happen. Now, Jackman is sharing comments about another reprisal.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade Wilson gets meta by opining that Logan (but more specifically, Jackman) will remain in this role until he’s 90. That, of course, surely won’t happen but, at the very least, the notion of Jackman playing the character again at some point isn’t far-fetched. While on The Graham Norton Show, the Australian actor was asked about the prospect of playing the famous X-Man again. Jackman doesn’t seem opposed to jumping back in the Marvel sandbox, but he also made a funny point (via Digital Spy):

Maybe. I’m never saying 'never' ever again. I did mean it until the day I changed my mind. I did mean it for quite a few years. I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!

The Greatest Showman star is definitely correct in saying that, at this point, Disney, Marvel and 20th Century Studios have plenty of footage of him as Logan. The House of Mouse actually did use AI and file footage to help craft a version of a character in a film, though. I’m talking about young Indiana Jones in The Dial of Destiny. However, like myself, I’d like to think that should Wolvie return, fans would like to see Jackman actually playing him in real time.

All that tech talk aside, though, it sounds as though Hugh Jackman isn’t opposed to playing Wolverine again, though I’d imagine there would just have to be a compelling story on that front. With the Deadpool threequel, Ryan Reynolds was able to lure his pal out of his self imposed X-Men movie retirement with the film’s depiction of an emotionally broken Logan who aligns himself with Wade Wilson to protect the multiverse. If any upcoming superhero movie could top that narrative it would probably be Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

Not much is known about Doomsday, though the official synopsis confirms that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will team up with others, including the X-Men, to take on Doctor Doom. With that, OG mutant actors like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden are reprising their roles. So it would make sense to have Jackman’s Wolverine join them for what could become their finest (and maybe even final) hour.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been teasing that the X-Men will join the MCU proper and be portrayed by a brand new ensemble of actors. Also, if a recent rumor is to be believed, Cyclops and Jean Grey’s family will be the focus of the rebooted franchise as opposed to Wolverine. Still, it’s also rumored that Hugh Jackman’s Logan will stick around for a while. It’d be great to see the actor play the role once more ahead of Jake Schreier’s reboot but, if that happens, I hope it’s worthwhile for Jackman.

See the X-Men return to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday, which opens in theaters on December 18 amid the 2026 movie schedule. In the meantime, stream various mutant-centric films from Marvel’s catalog using a Disney+ subscription.