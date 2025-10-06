Fans Loved Channing Tatum’s Gambit In Deadpool 3, But His Take On The Gig Is Surprising

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a giant place, one that's constantly growing thanks to new projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order were thrilled when Channing Tatum showed up in Deadpool & Wolverine as Gambit, especially after his solo movie never happened. But his latest take on that gig is surprising.

Tatum's cameo in Deadpool 3 broke the internet, partly thanks to his wild Gambit accent, as well as the awesome way the mutant's powers were brought to life. This small but memorable role felt like a long time coming, and it was awesome seeing him finally get the chance to play the fan favorite mutant. But while appearing on Hot Ones, the 45 year-old actor spoke about his relationship to the MCU, offering:

I was in it for two seconds. So I don’t feel like a part of that.

That was certainly honest. This might be shocking to moviegoers, considering what Tatum got to do in Deadpool 3. While his role was small he got to be part of an epic crossover, as well as a truly awesome action sequence alongside Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, and more. Although he did have pretty limited screen time throughout the record-breaking threequel.

While the Magic Mike icon might not have felt all that connected to the MCU as a whole in Deadpool & Wolverine, fans are expecting that to change next year. Tatum has been included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement, and he'll reprise his role as Gambit in the Russo Brothers' movie alongside the OG stars of the X-Men movies.

He'll presumably have a bigger role in this movie, so maybe that'll make the actor feel more connected to the shared universe. Overall it's unclear how the mutants will factor into the story, but they're one a number of superhero teams who are confirmed to appear. The others are the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Tatum tried for years to get a Gambit movie off the ground, to no avail. And when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, it was seemingly the final kibosh on that long-developing projects. All hope was lost that the Roofman star would ever get to play the Ragin' Cajun... until he surprisingly appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine.

A bonus scene from Deadpool 3 teased that Gambit might be back, and now we know that'll definitely happen during the mysterious runtime of Avengers: Doomsday. How much screen time he gets in the blockbuster remains to be seen, but it's one step closer to Tatum getting his own movie. We'll have to see if that ever happens in the future.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about the X-Men's role in the project sooner rather than later.