10 Things I Hate About You Is Now Being Used In Drake's Response To Kendrick Lamar's Diss, And Rap Feuds In 2024 Continue To Be Wild

Two of the rap world's biggest icons are feuding at the moment, and it's led to some great content for fans of the genre. The latest came in the form of Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Euphoria," which spotlighted some of Drake's bigger controversies in recent years. Now, the latter has posted a response to the track and, in a strange turn of events, has roped in one of the best rom-coms of all time, 10 Things I Hate About You, into this beef.

Yes, you read that right. The same 10 Things I Hate About You currently available to stream with a Disney+ subscription has somehow become a part of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud. Here's how it factors into the whole situation, and how other movies and stars have been involved as it plays out.

Drake Responded To Kendrick Lamar's Diss With A Scene From 10 Things I Hate About You

Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" airs out a lot of his grievances about Drake, and warns he could reveal some more damaging information about his rival in the future. It doesn't appear that the former Degrassi actor is concerned about what Kendrick has to say. Instead, he mocked K.Dot on Instagram Stories, sharing the iconic poem reading scene performed by Julia Stiles in 10 Things I Hate About You:

(Image credit: Drake's Instagram)

As a former actor, Drake is someone who incorporates the arts into his music. Whether it's having Halle Berry on the cover of a single or this latest nod, one can always expect him to go deep with references from movies or TV.

The implication of posting the scene, I think, is that Drake equates Kendrick Lamar's diss to him just being a hater about everything Drake stands for. However, it doesn't really touch on the bits about his past drama of secretly fathering a child or dating teenage models. In any case, Drake appears unbothered, which I think most rappers would try to give the impression of after something like this.

Other Popular Movies Have Found Weird Ways Into This Feud

10 Things I Hate About You is just the latest movie to get name-dropped in this feud, though Kendrick Lamar could use some help brushing up on his famous actors from Drake. As a few who listened to "Euphoria" noticed, the rapper made a goof when rapping about the movies A.I. Artificial Intelligence and The Sixth Sense. The movies are connected in that they star former child star, now adult Hayley Joel Osment, but Lamar accidentally credited it to pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen:

Today I learned Kendrick watches movies but doesn't fully pay attention to the credits because that was @HaleyJoelOsment pic.twitter.com/1jaoJWo9qmApril 30, 2024

Weeks ahead of the diss, we also saw Uma Thurman align with Drake. The rapper -- after taking aim at former collaborators Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, Future, and The Weeknd in his song "Push Ups" -- equated himself to "The Bride" in Kill Bill. Billboard reported that Thurman saw his post about it on Instagram Stories, and she offered up her iconic suit from the movie in case he needed it. Now, if only we could get Drizzy's thoughts on whether Kill Bill is one or two movies in his next diss, I'd feel like this feud would really be cooking.

We'll have to wait and see what other pop culture references surface as this feud continues, if Kendrick Lamar and Drake decide to move on, or if even more rappers get involved. I'm here for the drama wherever it may lead, though hoping it doesn't escalate any further than trading jabs via lyrics and a 10 Things I Hate About You reference.