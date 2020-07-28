Supermarket Sweep Host David Ruprecht Shares ‘Disconcerting’ Fan Experiences

One of the reasons new fans are probably getting so intense about their love for David Ruprecht and Supermarket Sweep almost certainly has to do with the times we're currently living in. A lot of folks have been looking for anything and everything they can watch which will help them retreat from the weird, scary, WTF realities we're now thinking about everyday, and Supermarket Sweep can certainly help. No one was ever sad or appeared even remotely disappointed on that show, not even the losers. It was happy, happy, joy, joy all the time, and who doesn't need at least some of that right now?