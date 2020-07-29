How Alison Brie Feels About Those Lingering She-Hulk Rumors

She-Hulk is one of the many heroes that will be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the next few years, and fans can’t wait to see her follow in her cousin’s green, gamma-radiated footsteps. Of course, there’s still the matter of choosing someone to play the role. Marvel Studios hasn’t directly given any indication of the actresses it’s considering, but previous reports claimed the studio was looking for an “Alison Brie-type.” Brie herself has since responded to the reports, and it looks like she’s still contending with the rumors.