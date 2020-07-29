How Alison Brie Feels About Those Lingering She-Hulk Rumors

Leave a Comment
She-Hulk is one of the many heroes that will be heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe within the next few years, and fans can’t wait to see her follow in her cousin’s green, gamma-radiated footsteps. Of course, there’s still the matter of choosing someone to play the role. Marvel Studios hasn’t directly given any indication of the actresses it’s considering, but previous reports claimed the studio was looking for an “Alison Brie-type.” Brie herself has since responded to the reports, and it looks like she’s still contending with the rumors.
Alison Brie recently revealed that she has been following the She-Hulk rumors online for a while, though they seem to have died down a just a bit. Nevertheless, she seems to be having fun with fans tagging her in posts related to the superheroine:
You know, I've been trying to follow it online a little bit, and there don't seem to be. But it is always funny to me when something kind of takes off on the internet, and I'm getting my updates from fans tagging me in things on Instagram. I'm like, ‘Oh, interesting. Oh, people are still talking about it. That's cool.’
Based on her comments to THR, it would appear that despite being well aware of the rumors surrounding her, Alison Brie isn’t totally phased. Still, it’s nice to see that it has served as a way for her to connect with fans.
Since the initial report dropped, most fans have seemed enthusiastic about the idea of Brie playing Jennifer Walters. And as the actress alluded to, plenty of them have already imagined her as the character through some impressive concept art. Given her acting ability and the physicality she can bring to her roles, it’s easy to see why she’s a top choice in fans’ eyes.
Not much is known about Marvel and Disney+’s She-Hulk at this point, as the studio has kept the project relatively under wraps since announcing it last year. Despite being delayed by the global health crisis, the project has still made progress. Back in May, writer Dana Schwartz revealed that the writers’ room had finished up the scripts. In addition, MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo has teased that he’ll reprise his role as Bruce Banner or “Professor Hulk” on the series.
One other thing we do know about the MCU’s She-Hulk is that after her debut in her eponymous show, she’ll be making some big-screen appearances as well.
There are still a number of uncertainties surrounding She-Hulk, but what is certain is that most fans would love to see Alison Brie play the lead. The actress has played coy regarding whether or not she’s actively pursuing the role but, with her acting abilities and the fans’ enthusiasm, there’s a solid chance the studio will reach out.
At this point in time, She-Hulk does not have an official release date, though reports point to it being released sometime in 2022.