The Duggars Are Modeling Swimwear Now, But Don't Expect Any Skimpy Bikinis

You guys? It's totally still summer! And, while many public pools are not and will not be open for the remainder of the season, I know that many of you are either a) blessed with pools in your own personal backyards or b) splashing around in the spray from your garden hose every now and then, just so you can pretend that this is a normal as pie summertime season. With all that neighborhood semi-nudity, you might have actually been thinking about practicing a bit more modesty, knowing, as you do, that those nosy folks next door are likely to part the hedges and take a peek should they hear splashy, water-based funtimes occurring. Well, the Duggar family's Jill Dillard has just the non-skimpy bikini thing for you!