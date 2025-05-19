I Just Found Out Kylie Jenner's Viral Bikini Cost 10K. Why Does So Little Fabric Cost So Much?

With the latest season of The Kardashians wrapped on the 2025 TV schedule, we’re no longer getting to see what Kylie Jenner is up to on a weekly basis. However, thanks to social media, we’re still getting glimpses into her best looks as she vacations with family and friends, and I just found out that the viral red bikini she posed in cost a whopping $10,000! Why in the world would such a skimpy garment cost so much money?

Kylie Jenner has been sharing Instagram posts of her vacation in Turks and Caicos — including a hilarious video of her and Kendall drunk on the beach. She also went viral with a look I’m hoping kicks off a red bikini summer, as she sported a vintage Chanel bikini covered in rhinestones.

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

So what makes this particular design of swimwear so special as to justify its nearly $10,000 price tag? The set is apparently from Chanel’s 1995 collection, meaning the vintage piece dates back to before Kylie Jenner was born. Fashion icons including Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer modeled the design on the catwalk that year, and these days it’s a rare find. That apparently is enough to make its resale value fly into five-digit territory.

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has shown a fondness for this specific Chanel design. She wore the same thong bikini with rhinestones in black on another Turks and Caicos vacay in April 2024, and back in February 2023 — when Kylie Jenner was celebrating bikini winter post-Travis Scott breakup — she wore a multicolored version of the suit that featured bejeweled green bottoms and a half pink, half blue top.

As evidenced with the viral birthday cakes they’ve been buying for decades, once the Kardashian-Jenners find something they like, they stick with it!

These most recent beachy posts come after quite a big week for the star of The Kardashians (whose six seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription). While Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet started two years ago, the couple just made their red carpet debut together.

Also, the videos and pics the reality TV star shared of her kids running around on the beach come as sources say her Oscar-nominated boyfriend loves Stormi and Aire — the two children she shares with Travis Scott — and they have formed a close bond over the past two years.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Life certainly seems to be treating Kylie Jenner well, but let’s not act like dropping thousands of dollars on a single item is out of the norm for the Kardashians overall. As Kim Kardashian shared her own vacation pics a few weeks ago, she included a shot of what was estimated to be about $20,000 in anklets.

Even some outside of the famous family can benefit from the Kardashians’ deep pockets, as Lauren Sánchez (who doesn’t exactly need financial help either) received a $7,000 purse following her brief foray into space last month.

It’s such a different world they live in than myself, where one would be able to spend so much on an accessory, a piece of jewelry or a clothing item that covers so little.

If you want to take a peek behind the curtain at how this family operates, check out six seasons of The Kardashians on Hulu.