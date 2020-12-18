12 Mandalorian Christmas Gift Ideas For The Baby Yoda Lover In Your Life

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I actually think Father’s Day is a more fitting holiday to seek The Mandalorian gifts for, given Mando’s (Pedro Pascal) role as a surrogate parent to “The Child.” Of course, “Baby Yoda” is probably destined to remain the adorable force-wielder’s most popular title despite learning his true name is Grogu in Season 2 of the Star Wars spin-off series.

Nonetheless, Father’s Day is far behind us and we are already Sarlac Pit-deep into the season of Christmas, Hanukkah, Life Day (for those who have seen the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special), and other traditional celebrations of this year. Not to mention, you are likely to know someone who is a fan of the Disney+ exclusive set in a galaxy far, far away but may not have a “Baby Yoda” of their own. Well, that alone should give you a pretty good idea for what they may be delighted to find in their stocking this year.

That being said, I have taken it upon myself to hunt down the most valuable assets available for purchase that would make the perfect gift for your friend or family member, whether they watch The Mandalorian to see the armored title character in action or to see how much cuter Baby Yoda has grown since the last episode. Considering how close to the deadline we are for scraping Christmas presents together, I recommend keeping a close eye on the shipping information for the following 12 products, starting with one item that may be destined to become a staple of nerd chic, especially since it has become a public necessity.

Shield Your Face (And Health) With This Mandalorian Face Mask

Just like the Mandalorian code requires, no one is allowed to show their face in public anymore following the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020. However, I would not recommend using a replica of Mando’s helmet (which I actually saw someone do at Walmart recently), but imagine your loved one would be just as protected and less visually impaired with this comfortable neck gaiter designed resemble the lower half of the character’s headgear. Plus, if they do have their own Child to protect, I would throw in another face mask with a cute Baby Yoda illustration and a caption reminding bystander to keep their distance.

Buy the Mandalorian Neck Gaiter on Amazon here and the Baby Yoda Face Mask on Amazon here.

May The Force Be With Your Tree With This Baby Yoda Ornament

Because no one can never have enough of Baby Yoda’s cuteness, I recommend a gift that will ensure Mando’s precious cargo becomes a precious heirloom of your beloved Mandalorian fan’s holiday traditions. For that, you cannot go wrong with this Hallmark Keepsake ornament made of hand-crafted resin and modeled after The Child nestled inside his hovering pram, giving onlookers of the Christmas tree a friendly wave.

Buy it on Amazon here.

This Mandalorian Holiday Sweater Is Far From Ugly

Luckily, there are plenty more great ways to help keep Baby Yoda in your friend or family member’s holiday traditions. For instance, there is the much-lauded holiday tradition of the ugly Christmas sweater an endearing Mandalorian twist that actually makes me hesitant Christmas sweater, which I would hesitate to call “ugly,” bears an always adorable image of The Child at the center of a whole pattern of various symbols related to the show and the holiday season alike, from Mando’s helmet to pine trees and holly.

Buy it from Merchoid here.

Where You Go, Baby Yoda Goes With This Mandalorian Car Window Decal

Of course, why stop at the holidays when the Mandalorian fan in your life could incorporate Baby Yoda into their daily lives no matter where they are? You can help them make that dream a reality with this 14” x 10” plastic decal that sticks onto the inside of a rear passenger window to give people the impression that you are in possession of The Child now. Just make sure to warn the receiver of any Mando wannabes who catch a glimpse at the window to come at them with claims that the kid means more to them than they could ever imagine.

Buy it from Hot Topic here.

Protect The Child In This Mandalorian Edition Monopoly Game

In case you happen to know someone who is that obsessed with living the life of an intergalactic bounty hunter (not that I am, in any way, judging), I also have a perfect gift in mind to help give them that advantage. In what must be the most beautifully designed pop culture-centric edition of the classic board game that I have ever seen, personally, the object of this Monopoly set inspired by The Mandalorian may either be to bring Grogu to safety or to ensure his capture, depending on which character token you choose. In case that sort of game sounds a little too complicated for any little ones around, there is a version specially designed for kids in which everyone gets to play as Baby Yoda.

Buy the Monopoly Mandalorian Edition Game on Amazon here and the Monopoly Mandalorian Child’s Edition on Amazon here.

Keep A Close Eye On Your Drink In This Baby Yoda Tiki Mug

As most people would agree, a fun night of games is incomplete without a favorite beverage to keep things interesting. In the event that your beloved Mandalorian fan is playing their Monopoly game inspired by the series, I cannot think of a better receptacle for them to drink from than this ceramic mug from Geeki Tikis. It holds 16 ounces and is modeled after the image of Baby Yoda holding a mug of his own favorite beverage, which became the most iconic meme of 2019, if I recall correctly.

Buy it on Amazon here.

Hunt Down An Early Pick-Me-Up With This Mandalorian Coffee Mug

For the time of day when an adult beverage is less appropriate but a caffeinated one is absolutely necessary, the Mandalorian fan in your life will look forward to their morning coffee more than ever before if you get them this item. This officially licensed, ceramic coffee mug bears a near identical resemblance to Mando’s helmet (save the an opening just big enough to sip through) and holds up to 20 ounces of brew. It is safe to use in the microwave, but not in the dishwasher, so tell your loved one to hand wash it after every use to keep it in the proper condition, unless they would rather keep it as a decorative item.

Buy it on Amazon here.

Make A Mandalorian-style Breakfast With This Baby Yoda Toaster

If your loved one does decide to use their Mandalorian helmet-sharped coffee mug for drinking, that morning brew would go especially well with some Baby Yoda toast. Believe or not, that is not a meal that requires some elaborate recipe, but is actually easy to prepare. All it takes is some bread and the purchase of this full-functioning toaster that actually burns a Baby Yoda-shaped insignia into two slices for the most adorable breakfast a Star Wars fan could ever have.

Buy it on Box Lunch here.

This Is A Mandalorian Fan’s Way To Eat PEZ Candy

Who says that your loved one’s Mandalorian-inspired culinary efforts have to stop at breakfast time? They will be able to keep this theme going all the way to dessert (or any time of the day their sweet tooth gets the best of them while on the go) with this set of PEZ candy dispensers. It includes one full-size dispenser modeled off of Mando and one appropriately miniature version resembling Baby Yoda for an epic addition to any collection.

Buy it on Amazon here.

Make Your Houseplants Adorable With This Baby Yoda Planter

Pedro Pascal’s titular bounty hunter has sworn to protect the life of Grogu in The Mandalorian. When choosing what gift to give your beloved fan of the spin-off series, why not flip the script with an item that makes The Child the one protecting a life? This 8-ounce planter pot made of durable resin is modeled off of that aforementioned memorable moment from the series with Baby Yoda holding mug, which holds a plant of your loved one’s choice and complements a Star Wars fan’s living room or office perfectly.

Buy it on Amazon here.

Illuminate The Dark Side With This Darksaber Desk Lamp

While Baby Yoda is the figure of The Mandalorian with the most mass appeal, the series has also appealed to fans of lesser-known Star Wars lore featured in animated series and literature that has introduced new, fascinating characters and artifacts into the universe. For instance, the sight of Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon wielding a Darksaber in the Season 1 finale was a huge moment for those people. If your friend or family member happens to be one of them, perhaps this 24-inch LED desk lamp modeled after the House Vizsla’s symbol weapon would better complement their living room, bedroom, or office.

Buy it on Amazon here.

Attack The Light Side With This Working Darksaber

Of course, if you really want to impress the Star Wars obsessive in your life (and you can afford it), the recent newfound popularity of the Darksaber since its first appearance on The Mandalorian has inspired some to craft replicas. For instance, this recreation of the weapon with a metal handle, realistic lights and sounds, and a built-in rechargeable battery. It even comes in two different editions: one with the purpose of a casual costume prop and another for simulating a galactic duel if your loved one likes to take their cosplay to the next level.

Buy it on Amazon here.

What do you think? Are you willing to fork out the pricey cost of this amazing Star Wars-inspired prop for The Mandalorian fan in your life, or would rather keep it for yourself to ensure that you have the best cosplay get-up at the next big convention? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check back for additional information and updates on the exciting hit Disney+ series, as well as even more of our own holiday gift guides specifically curated for people obsessed with popular culture, here on CinemaBlend.