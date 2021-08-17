John Stamos Talks Fan Response to Mary Kate And Ashley Olsen Not Appearing On Fuller House

Reboots and reunions are having a moment. One only needs to look at the insane hype surrounding the recent Friends cast reunion to see that. So, when a few actors from a beloved sitcom don’t return, it can cause viewers to assume the worst. Just look what happened when Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen didn’t make appearances on Fuller House, Netflix’s revival of the iconic sitcom Full House. Luckily, John Stamos (portrayer of Uncle Jesse and nearly everyone’s first crush) recently took the opportunity to clear the air and speak up for the Olsen twins.

According to Insider, John Stamos spoke on Michelle Tanner’s absence from Fuller House while promoting his new true crime podcast The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra. When it was announced that the Olsen twins wouldn’t be returning for the Full House reboot, fans were understandably upset. Some even speculated that the famous siblings had turned their back on the beloved show. However, there were no dramatic conflicts or diva meltdowns involved. John Stamos elaborated:

I remember trying to get them on Fuller House and they didn't want to come in or there was some miscommunication, or whatever it was — it was blown out of proportion.

See? No harm, no foul. While Full House fans may have been disappointed to not see Michelle on Fuller House, the beloved sisters had a good reason for their absence. In the years since they played baby Michelle, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have built The Row, a major luxury clothing brand that specializes in quality basics and minimalist silhouettes. Their designs have been worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kerry Washington, and Hailey Bieber. Not too shabby - not too shabby at all.

Even John Stamos agrees. When asked about Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s success, he was nothing but supportive. He told the outlet:

It's really inspiring. It's just strange to think of them as those little kids. Now they're such smart, powerful, important women. And they were smart, powerful, important kids too, but it's just great to see.

Uncle Jesse definitely drinks his respect-women juice. And, John Stamos isn’t the only Tanner to vouch for the Olsen twins. Bob Saget, who played the Tanner sisters’ father, Danny, has said that he fully respects their decision to step back from acting, as well as Candace Cameron Bure (a.k.a. DJ Tanner). That didn’t stop Fuller House from pulling a couple of jokes at the Olsen twins’ expense, but it was all in good fun. After all, what’s the point of having family if you can’t lovingly roast them from time to time?

Classic seasons of the original Full House are available to stream on Hulu, while the entirety of Fuller House can be accessed on Netflix.