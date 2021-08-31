Looks Like Another 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Couple Has Called It Quits (For Real This Time)

90 Day Fiancé has actually had its fair share of success stories, though the stable couples are often overshadowed by the ones that collapse and end in separation and divorce. Such was the case for Season 6 of Happily Ever After? couple Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's, whose split was one of the biggest stories of the season. Now it would appear that another couple from that same season has called it quits, and it sounds like Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith are for real done this time.

Just a week after the two's latest run in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise ended, Tiffany Franco Smith has confirmed the two are officially split to In Touch Weekly. Smith shared a bit about the situation and explained why she wasn't willing to continue her marriage with Ronald.

The issue was that [Ronald] posts certain things whether it’s selfies or pictures of his truck and he’s looking for a specific response. I feel that it is my responsibility as his wife to help him when he’s down. Unfortunately, [he’s] been down since I met him, so, it’s been 5 plus years of me supporting him with nothing in return. Anytime we would go out to eat, I would pay. Anytime we do anything, I would pay. I hate seeing him post captions looking for pity from everyone. It is absolutely the wrong kind of attention. No one knows the truth and I’m absolutely sick of it. I don’t care anymore he is a cancer that I need to get rid of immediately, and I wish luck to whoever is his next victim.

A quick trip to Ronald Smith's Instagram will show a selfie and a picture of a new truck as two of his recent posts. Both of the posts feature captions in which it would seem Smith has passively combated narratives presented by 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as well as his wife Tiffany Franco Smith. Ronald has presented in posts like the truck photo that he's provided for his family, though Tiffany has said that's not the case.

A photo posted by on

90 Day Fiancé fans have heard this story before, and it would be negligent not to mention this is the latest in a string of times the two have publicly announced a split only to get back together again. With that said, Ronald Smith claimed he's filed for divorce in his native country in South Africa and gave his piece on the situation as he saw it.

We are calling it quits. She keeps pointing the finger at me. She says I’m seeking attention, but if I feel good about myself, I’m going to post a selfie. I assume because she doesn’t want me to look good for others, but I’m a married man. It’s not like that. As much as I love her and I care for her and she’s the mother of my kids, I don’t know that I would even want to fix it. I highly doubt it. I’m tired of holding back and keeping quiet.

Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith share a two-year-old daughter named Carley Rose, and Tiffany has a son from a previous relationship, who is also close to Ronald. Ronald confirmed he's remained in contact with both children in recent days and that he'd work to get rights to see the children in South Africa. 90 Day Fiancé alumni Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee can likely attest to the messiness of an international custody battle, so the drama between the two may only just be getting started.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has wrapped for the season, but The Other Way Season 3 airs on TLC Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. For more on the latter, read up on one of the major storylines of the premiere and what's going on with Victor McLean after that devastating hurricane.