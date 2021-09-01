Arrow Vet Stephen Amell Shamefully Explains Why He Was Drunkenly Kicked Off A Plane
By Nick Venable
A couple of months prior to Stephen Amell's new series Heels' debut on Starz, the Arrow vet made headlines not for his fictional roles, but for the loud and disruptive role he played on an airplane over the summer. As fans may recall, Amell was removed from a plane prior to takeoff back in June after he'd allegedly been yelling at his wife Cassandra Jean Amell. The actor hadn't spoken too much about it in the aftermath, but Amell has now offered up a full explanation behind the incident, and willingly admits that everything was his fault.
In making his latest return to the guest chair for the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, Stephen Amell approached the airplane drama early on, so that he could speak his piece about it without fear of being rushed or having his thoughts get twisted up. Amell started with a pun, saying:
Certainly, many people reading this can sympathize with Stephen Amell's situation, without necessarily being approving of it. There are many times in life when our minds can get railroaded by an upsetting topic that becomes impossible to stop thinking about. And even if that topic has nothing to do with what you're currently dealing with, the angered feelings are still going to flow regardless. Which is obviously not a great deal for anyone else who happens to be around, since they can often become a target, as opposed to being a reason why calmness should be restored. Common sense does not work well with emotional distress.
And if alcohol enters the picture? Fuggedaboudit. That's basically just asking someone for a megaphone. Sure, being in a public place should tamp some of that down, especially a close-quarters public place like an airplane. But tell that to the booze, I guess.
In any case, Stephen Amell said that while he did start to calm down at that point, the damage had clearly been done, and others on the place presumably weren't overjoyed by his outbursts. He continued, saying:
While Stephen Amell said he wasn't attempting to excuse himself by bringing up the fact that he was wearing noise-cancelling headphones at the time, I think that's a pretty big factor for why he was talking so loudly, if not why he was talking so harshly. No headphones out there can be blamed for someone being rude to their wife or surrounding strangers. But they can certainly make the difference for whether that rudeness is whispered and easy to ignore, or if it's intrusive and echoing off the plane's walls.
Perhaps it was a bit of life imitating art, seeing as how Stephen Amell has to be loud and angry a lot within his new role of Jack Spade on Heels, where he plays a wrestler who heads up and runs the DWL, the Duffy Wrestling League, in Georgia. It's a more physical role that he had as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow, and the show has helped him and co-star Alexander Ludwig appreciate the sports-entertainment world all the more. (Not that Amell was a stranger to wrestling prior to being cast.) But here's hoping Amell handles his liquor a little better the next time he's traveling from Texas to L.A., or anywhere else for that matter.
New episodes of Heels air on Starz on Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET. While waiting, be sure to catch up with all the other exciting new premieres coming to the 2021 Fall TV season.
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.