MCU Star Mark Ruffalo Responds To Rumors Saying Hulk Will Appear In Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight

Marvel Studios has a number of projects in development for its Phase Four slate, and one of the most intriguing at this point is definitely Moon Knight. The Oscar Issac-led series is currently in production, yet few details are known at this point. That hasn’t stopped rumors from cropping up, though and, after Bruce Banner/Hulk star Mark Ruffalo was recently spotted in Budapest (where the show is filming), reports suggest he may be appearing alongside Isaac on the show. Now, Ruffalo himself has responded to the rumor.

By now, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know Mark Ruffalo has become hilariously notorious for dropping spoilers. From leaking part of Thor: Ragnarok to spoiling the ending of Avengers: Infinity War way in advance, he’s pretty much done it all at this point. So when the fan-favorite actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the Moon Knight matter, he was careful and somewhat mysterious:

It would seem that at this point in his MCU career, Mark Ruffalo has a “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me” mentality. So he was incredibly careful not to confirm anything. However, he didn’t exactly deny the possibility of Bruce Banner showing up, either.

Bruce Banner and Marc Spector (Moon Knight) dwell in two very different corners of the Marvel universe, and that’s sure to also be the case within the MCU. Banner mostly operates in the US and usually isn’t far from his fellow Avenger alums. Meanwhile, Spector’s adventure seems to be based in locations outside of the states, as the show is even said to be placing a strong emphasis on Egypt and its culture.

Yet Marvel Studios has crossed over its characters in some interesting ways before. For example, when WandaVision was first announced, Monica Rambeau, Darcy Lewis and Jimmy Woo probably weren’t characters fans imagined would be included in the show. So it’s not impossible for Banner to show up in Spector’s first live-action outing.

Although the jury is still out regarding Mark Ruffalo’s status in Moon Knight, the actor is confirmed to be reprising the role of Banner on Marvel’s She-Hulk. The veteran Hulk’s exact role on that show is unknown at the moment, but we do know the series will see his cousin, Jennifer Walters, follow in his gamma-radiated footsteps and become a hero. Like Moon Knight, the series will air on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

Moon Knight or not, it’s just good to know Marvel Studios is keeping Mark Ruffalo in the fold post-Avengers: Endgame. Bruce Banner has become a large part of the MCU (both figuratively and literally), while Ruffalo remains a delightful presence, spoilers and all.