Impeachment: American Crime Story Cast: Where You've Seen The FX Actors Before

In Season 1, American Crime Story tackled one of several Trials of the Century with the infamous O.J. Simpson legal battle in The People vs. OJ Simpson. Now, with Season 3, Ryan Murphy's period drama will explore the messy, sensationalized details behind Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky's well-publicized ordeal, leading to the humungous trial at the tail-end of the last millennium, with Impeachment, which stars Beanie Feldstein and Clive Owen as our not-so-discreet adulterers. Also starring Sarah Paulson, Annaleigh Ashford, Margo Martindale, and Edie Falco, this star-studded affair (in more ways than one) is among the most talked-about shows of the fall TV season. And there's a good chance that you're familiar with acclaimed actors at the center of this White House drama. If FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story cast looks familiar, here's why!

Beanie Feldstein (Monica Lewinsky)

As Monica Lewinsky, a young White House intern who becomes the center of a national scandal, Beanie Feldstein plays our overwhelmed lead character in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. She's also a producer for the anthology series. Following her breakout performances in Lady Bird and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Feldstein gained notice and acclaim for her Golden Globe-nominated starring role in Booksmart. Her other movie credits include The Female Brain and How to Build a Girl. Later this year, Feldstein will be seen in The Humans. She's also filming the long-in-the-works Merrily We Roll Along.

Additionally, away from film, Beanie Feldstein starred in Broadway's Hello, Dolly! She's also set to star in Broadway's Funny Girl in 2022. On TV, furthermore, Feldstein has a recurring role in FX's What We Do in the Shadows. She can also be seen in Orange Is the New Black and Grey's Anatomy. Last year, Feldstein appeared in Quibi's Home Movie: The Princess Bride. She'll also lend her voice to Apple TV+'s Harriet the Spy.

Clive Owen (President Bill Clinton)

In the role of President Bill Clinton, the head of state who is charged with perjury and is impeached during his time in office, Clive Owen plays the man at the center of this nationwide scandal in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Previously, Owen was Emmy-nominated for playing Ernest Hemingway in HBO's Hemingway & Gellhorn. The actor also starred in Cinemax's excellent The Knick, for which he was Golden Globe-nominated, and Apple TV+'s Lisey's Story. Next, Owen will star in Monsieur Spade.

Additionally, away from television, Owen was Oscar-nominated for his performance in Closer. He also won a Golden Globe for his lead role in Croupier. Owen's other notable film credits include Children of Men, Inside Man, Sin City, The International, Close My Eyes, Shoot 'Em Up, King Arthur, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Gosford Park, Gemini Man, The Song of Names, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. The actor was also recently seen in Romantic Guide to Lost Places, which premiered in Italy last year.

Sarah Paulson (Linda Tripp)

Playing the part of Linda Tripp, an American civil servant who secretly recorded Monica Lewinsky and President Bill Clinton's intimate phone conversations, Sarah Paulson is an important, inciting character in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, Paulson won an Emmy for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. She was also nominated for several American Horror Story seasons, including Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, and Cult. Additionally, Paulson gave an Emmy-nominated performance as Nicolle Wallace in HBO's Game Change.

In addition to the shows listed above, Sarah Paulson worked with Ryan Murphy on FX's Feud: Bette and Joan and Netflix's Ratched. Additionally, she starred in American Gothic, Deadwood, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Last year, Paulson appeared in Hulu's Mrs. America. Furthermore, in film, the actress frontlined Hulu's Run. She was also seen in Bird Box, Glass, Ocean's 8, 12 Years a Slave, Mud, Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Notorious Bettie Page, Carol, Blue Jay, The Post, and What Women Want.

Annaleigh Ashford (Paula Jones)

As Paula Jones, an Arkansas state employee who sued President Bill Clinton for sexual harassment, Annaleigh Ashford plays one of the central women in the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, the actress won a Tony award for her Broadway performance in You Can't Take It With You. Ashford's other Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Sylvia, Sunday in the Park with George, Wicked, and Hair. Outside of theater, Ashford is known for playing Betty DiMello in Showtime's Masters of Sex. She also currently stars in CBS's B Positive. Additionally, Ashford appeared in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and had recurring roles in God Friended Me, Younger, Unbelievable, and Smash. Last year, the actress was seen in The Undoing and The Good Fight and she was heard in Q-Force.

Elsewhere, Annaleigh Ashford appeared in Rachel Getting Married, Sex and the City, Unicorn Store, Late Night, Top Five, and last year's A Rainy Day in New York and HBO's Bad Education. She was also heard in Frozen. Next, Ashford stars in American Reject.

Margo Martindale (Lucianne Goldberg)

In the role of Lucianne Goldberg, the literary agent who coerced Linda Tripp into taping Monica's phone calls, Margo Martindale plays a key counsel in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, Martindale won an Emmy for her standout performance as Mags Bennett in FX's Justified. She also won two Emmys for playing Claudia in The Americans. Furthermore, Martindale played Ruth Eastman in The Good Wife and The Good Fight and Audrey Bernhardt in Sneaky Pete. She also starred in Hulu's Mrs. America. Martindale's other TV credits include Your Honor, The Millers, Dexter, and The Riches. Additionally, as a voice actress, she can be heard in DuckTales, Infinity Train, and BoJack Horseman, where she played an outlandish version of herself.

Furthermore, away from TV, Margo Martindale was Tony-nominated for her Broadway debut in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Her notable film credits include The Hours, Million Dollar Baby, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, The Firm, The Savages, and August: Osage County. Next, Martindale will appear in Shoot the Rooster and Cocaine Bear.

Edie Falco (Hillary Clinton)

Playing the part of Hillary Clinton, the disgruntled First Lady to her salacious president husband, Edie Falco gets a standout role in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, Falco is acclaimed for her masterful portrayal as Carmela Soprano in HBO's The Sopranos, for which she won three Emmys. She also won an Emmy for her title role in Showtime's Nurse Jackie. Additionally, Falco was Emmy-nominated for NBC's 30 Rock and NBC's Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Her other TV credits include Horace & Pete, Tommy, Oz, Law & Order, and Homicide: Life on the Street.

Away from TV, Edie Falco was Tony-nominated for her lead performance in Broadway's The House of Blue Leaves. Her notable film credits include Laws of Gravity, Judy Berlin, Sunshine State, Freedomland, The Comedian, Bullets Over Broadway, Cop Land, Landline, The Quiet, Megan Leavey, Private Parts, and The Land of Steady Habits. Next, Falco plays General Ardmore in Avatar 2 and 3. The actress will also appear in El Tonto.

Billy Eichner (Matt Drudge)

As Matt Drudge, the founder of the eponymous political publication, Drudge Report, Billy Eichner plays the reporter who broke the news of the scandal of the Lewinsky cheating scandal in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, Eichner is the star and creator of Funny or Die's Billy on the Street, which became truTV's show of the same name. He received three Emmy nominations. Additionally, Eichner played Billy Epstein in Hulu's Difficult People and Craig Middlebrooks in NBC's Parks and Recreation. He also worked with Ryan Murphy on American Horror Story: Cult and Apocalypse. Eichner's other notable TV credits include Bob's Burgers and Friends from College. Most recently, the actor-comedian guest-starred in Apple TV+'s Dickinson.

Furthermore, on the big screen, Billy Eichner voiced Timon in The Lion King (2019). He also appeared in Noelle, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, Most Likely to Murder, Sleeping with Other People, and What Happens in Vegas. Moreover, Eichner lent his voice to Penguins of Madagascar and The Angry Birds Movie. Next, he'll write and star in BROS.

Elizabeth Reaser (Kathleen Willey)

In the role of Kathleen Willey, a White House aide who made allegations against President Bill Clinton on 60 Minutes, Elizabeth Reaser plays a serious supporting part in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, Reaser played Shirley Crain in Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House. She also had recurring roles in Grey's Anatomy, The Good Wife, and Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Additionally, Reaser had main parts in Saved, The Ex List, Manhunt: Unabomber, and Bonnie and Clyde: Dead and Alive. Her other notable TV credits include Easy, The Handmaid's Tale, and Mad Men. Most recently, the film-TV actress appeared in Quibi's 50 States of Fright.

Furthermore, on the big screen, Elizabeth Reaser played Esme Cullen in The Twilight Saga. She also starred in Ouija: Origin of Evil. Moreover, Reaser appeared in Young Adult, Liberal Arts, The Family Stone, One & Two, Stay, Mind the Gap, The Believer, Puccini for Beginners, Against the Current, Purple Violets, Nightmare Cinema, Emmet's Mark, and Hello, My Name Is Doris. Most recently, the actress was seen in Embattled.

Cobie Smulders (Ann Coulter)

Playing the part of Ann Coulter, a lawyer and Senate aide who gives Linda Tripp and Paul Jones' legal aide, Cobie Smulders takes on a ridiculed media personality in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, Smulders starred in CBS's long-running sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, in the role of Robin Scherbatsky. Additionally, the actress starred in ABC's short-lived Stumptown and Veritas: The Quest, as well as Netflix's Friends from College, and she played a recurring role in Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events. Moreover, Smulders can be seen in The L Word and Andromeda.

Furthermore, in film, Cobie Smulders is a recurring presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the role of Maria Hill. Specifically, she can be seen in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Additionally, Smulders lent her voice to Disney+'s What If ...? Also, the film and TV actress starred in Results, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and Safe Haven. Earlier this year, Smulders could be seen in Cicada.

Colin Hanks (Mike Emmick)

As Mike Emmick, one of Ken Starr's top men, Colin Hanks plays a notable supporting character in Impeachment: American Crime Story. The eldest son of Tom Hanks, the actor frontlined CBS's Life in Pieces in the role of Greg Short. Also, Hanks was Emmy-nominated for his portrayal of Gus Grimly in Fargo Season 1. Additionally, the actor starred in The WB's Roswell and Fox's The Good Guys. Hanks' other TV credits include Dexter, Mad Men, Numb3rs, NCIS, Burning Love, Bad Teacher, Talking Tom and Friends, Drunk History, and What Lives Inside. Currently, he's filming Paramount+'s The Offer.

Furthermore, away from television, Colin Hanks starred in Orange County, The Great Buck Howard, and Lucky. He also played Adult Alex Vreeke in the Jumanji movies. Hanks' other notable film credits include The House Bunny, King Kong (2005), Elvis & Nixon, W., The Guilt Trip, Band Aid, Vacation (2015), Untraceable, Get Over It, That Thing You Do!, and Parkland. Most recently, the film and TV actor was seen in How It Ends.

Judith Light (Susan Carpenter-McMillan)

In the role of Susan Carpenter-McMillan, the conservative spokesperson who headed Paula Jones' legal fund, Judith Light reunites with producer Ryan Murphy with FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story. Most notably, Light won two Daytime Emmys for her performance as Karen Wolek in ABC's One Life to Live. Additionally, Light received two Emmy nominations for playing Shelly Pfefferman in Amazon Prime's Transparent. She was also nominated for her work in ABC's Ugly Betty and FX's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Furthermore, Light appeared in Murphy's The Politician. The TV actress also starred in ABC's Who's the Boss? as Angela Bower and had a recurring role as Elizabeth Donnelly in NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Away from television, Judith Light won two consecutive Tonys for her performances in 2012's Other Desert Cities and 2013's The Assembled Parties. She was previously nominated for her lead role in Lombardi. Earlier this year, Light was seen in The Same Storm. Next, she'll appear in tick, tick ... BOOM!, The Menu, and Starz's Shining Vale.

Impeachment: American Crime Story airs on FX. It's available to stream on Hulu.