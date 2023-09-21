American Horror Story: Delicate Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

One of the most popular seasonal anthology horror TV shows of all time is back with its 12th season on FX. As per usual, this latest edition of American Horror Story has brought in an ensemble of familiar faces as well as newcomers to one of the best horror TV shows on Hulu, who should still be familiar to you for other reasons. Let’s go over how you may recognize the American Horror Story: Delicate cast in our breakdown below.

(Image credit: FX)

Emma Roberts

Leading the American Horror Story: Delicate cast as an actor who suffers from bizarre circumstances after conceiving her first child is Emma Roberts, who has starred in five previous AHS seasons (namely Coven, Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984). Her legacy as a Scream Queen also includes the fourth chapter of the Scream movies, 2015’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter, 2020’s The Hunt, and Fox’s aptly titled horror-comedy series, Scream Queens. As for her lighter roles, Roberts — the niece of Julia Roberts and daughter of Eric Roberts — broke out as the lead of Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous in 2004 before starring in comedy movies like the family-friendly Aquamarine, the not-so-family-friendly We’re the Millers, and more recently the 2020 Netflix original romantic-comedy, Holidate.

(Image credit: FX)

Kim Kardashian

Joining the AHS family for the first time as a friend of Roberts’ character is media mogul and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, who was world-famous before even making her acting debut in the 2008 spoof movie, Disaster Movie. She would go on to land a recurring role on Drop Dead Diva, appear in a Tyler Perry movie called Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, lend her voice to the PAW Patrol: The Movie cast, and nail her SNL hosting gig in Season 47. Kardashian has also played herself numerous times, such as alongside the How I Met Your Mother cast and in Ocean’s Eight, most notably

(Image credit: FX)

Cara Delevingne

Yet another AHS newcomer this season is English model Cara Delevingne, who first transitioned into acting in 2012 by appearing in Anna Karenina for director Joe Wright, who cast her as a mermaid in Pan in 2015. That same year, she landed her biggest role yet in the YA novel adaptation, Paper Towns, followed by back-to-back comic book movie roles (Enchantress in 2016’s Suicide Squad cast and Sergeant Laureline in Luc Besson’s Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in 2017). Some of her most esteemed credits as of late have been on television, such as her leading role on Amazon Prime’s Carnival Row opposite Orlando Bloom, joining Only Murders in the Building Season 2 cast in 2022, and hosting Planet Sex for Hulu that same year.

(Image credit: FX)

Matt Czuchry

Playing the husband of Roberts’ character is Matt Czuchry, who is also new to American Horror Story, but not to horror, having starred in the 2002 horror-comedy movie Eight Legged Freaks. Plus the failed attempt to reboot Dark Shadows in 2005. His first gig was a Freaks and Geeks appearance you may have forgotten, followed by a role on a Dawson’s Creek spin-off you may have forgotten called Young Americans, before joining the Gilmore Girls cast as Logan Huntzberger. After leading the raunchy 2009 comedy, I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, Czuchry played Cary Ages on The Good Wife before leading The Resident (until its cancellation in 2023) as Conrad Hawkins.

(Image credit: FX)

Billie Lourd

Returning for her sixth AHS season (including a role in last year’s American Horror Story: NYC cast) is Billie Lourd, who also previously worked with Emma Roberts when she made her acting in the aforementioned Scream Queens. She shared the screen with her late mother Carrie Fisher, in her first movie, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, as Lt. Connix — a role he wold reprise in two more Star Wars movies — before stealing the show in the 2019 coming-of-age comedy Booksmart. More recently, Lourd expanded her role in the AHS universe by leading an episode of American Horror Stories and starred alongside Roberts’ aunt, Julia, in the 2022 rom-com, Ticket to Paradise.

(Image credit: FX)

Denis O'Hare

Yet another franchise veteran (of both the original AHS and the spin-off) appearing in Delicate is Denis O’Hare, who has even more roles on strange TV shows to boast — such as HBO’s True Blood and The Nevers and Starz’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods. His reputation as a Scream King also involves movies like found footage thrillers Quarantine and The Pyramid, the 2014 remake of The Town That Dreaded Sundown, and the Shudder original Lizzie Borden biopic, Lizzie from 2018. Of course, three-time Emmy nominee is known for more than spooky titles, having also starred in Oscar-winning dramas like Michael Clayton and Dallas Buyers Club, as well as funny movies like Zach Braff’s Garden State or the Sandra Bullock-led rom-com, The Proposal.

(Image credit: FX)

Leslie Grossman

A member of the AHS family since 2017, Leslie Grossman only other spooky experiences include an episode of charmed and a small role alongside Foo Fighters in the musical horror comedy, Studio 666. She is better known for having regular roles on TV comedies like Popular and What I Like About You, as well as a recent recurring role on Hulu’s coming-of-age LGBTQ+ TV show, Love, Victor. You might also recognize Grossman from the big screen in film like Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous or the party movie classic Can’t Hardly Wait.

(Image credit: FX)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Delicate is Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s first AHS season, but not her first time working with producer Ryan Murphy, having earned an Emmy nomination (the first for a transgender actress) for her role on FX’s exploration of ballroom culture, Pose. She also became the first transgender actor to play a Transformer when she starred in the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast as Nightbird. Rodriguez also put in memorable performances in Netflix’s tick, tick… BOOM! cast and opposite Maya Rudolph in the Apple TV+ comedy, Loot.

See how delicately the American Horror Story: Delicate cast portrays the horror series’ latest tale when the new season’s first half premieres on FX tonight at 10 p.m./9c. It will also be available to stream with a Hulu subscription afterward