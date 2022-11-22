Welcome To Chippendales Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

There have been plenty of great scripted biographical miniseries in 2022. From the tumultuous story of Pam & Tommy to the The Dropout shining light on a business scandal, there’s so much from this year that we have gotten to see And now, we’re going to be getting another show in the form of Welcome to Chippendales , inspired by the book, Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders.

The drama is about the founder of Chippendales, a strip club designed to please women, and the dark secrets that surround it. Arriving on Hulu, the Welcome to Chippendales cast is full of talent, and here, we are going to talk about where you might have seen them before.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Kumail Nanjiani (Somen Banerjee)

First up on the list, we have Kumail Nanjiani, who plays the founder of Chippendales, Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee in Welcome to Chippendales. Kumail Nanjiani has done so much in the movie and TV industry, and Welcome to Chippendales only adds onto that.

You might know Nanjiani the most from his role as Dinesy on the HBO comedy, Silicon Valley, but the actor has done so much in television besides that. He’s appeared in shows such as Portlandia, Newsreaders, Veep, Community, Murderville, and most recently, he had a role in the Disney+ original series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Nanjiani has also offered his voice to several shows like animated adult comedy Big Mouth, The Simpsons and more.

Nanjiani has also found success in the movie industry. He was a part of the Eternals cast , and starred in the film, The Big Sick (which he also co-wrote and was nominated for an Academy Award for). Other big roles in film include Dolittle, The Lovebirds, Stuber and more.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Murray Bartlett

Next up on the Welcome to Chippendales cast list is Murray Bartlett. In 2021, Murray Bartlett was a part of The White Lotus cast for Season 1, but has shown off his talents in a variety of other television shows and films. On television, he’s had major roles in shows like The Secret Life of Us, Headland, Guiding Light, Looking, Tales Of The City, and more. He is also a part of the upcoming The Last of Us cast.

In film, Bartlett was in movies like The Three Stooges, August, and The Stand In, among others.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Annaleigh Ashford

Moving on, we look at Annaleigh Ashford in the Welcome to Chippendales cast. Ashford is primarily known for her role as Betty DiMello on the popular Showtime series, Masters of Sex, but she’s appeared in several other big TV shows including Ryan Murphy-created Impeachment: American Crime Story, B Positive, The Good Fight and more.

Ashford is also known very well for her musical talent, having appeared on stage on Broadway several times. Her most notable performances have been in Kinky Boots as Lauren, and You Can’t Take It With You, where she won a Tony Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael.

Ashford has also appeared in a variety of movies as well, including but not limited to Better Off Single, Late Night, Second Act, Bad Education, and A Rainy Day in New York.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis is on the cast of Welcome to Chippendales and has had quite the 2022 with her role on the Yellowjackets cast . Lewis has been around for plenty of time in both film and television. Some of her biggest film roles have include the iconic Christmas film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Cape Fear, Husbands and Wives, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, Old School, The Switch, Ma, August: Osage County and more.

Lewis has also had a lot of success in television. Some of her biggest roles have been in The Firm, the sci-fi horror series, Wayward Pines, and the Hulu original miniseries , The Act.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Andrew Rannells

Honestly, I knew Andrew Rannells the most out of everyone on this list because I loved him during his Broadway days, and it’s so great to see him take on a role in a big miniseries like Welcome to Chippendales. Rannells got his start in show business through Broadway, with his most notable role being The Book of Mormon , where he played Elder Kevin Price, but he’s been in several other shows like Hamilton, Jersey Boys, Hairspray and more.

In film and television, he’s made some strides in the industry. In television, he’s had roles in shows like The New Normal, Girls, Black Monday, and more. He’s also guest-starred on shows like How I Met Your Mother and Will & Grace, among others.

Some of Rannells' film highlights include The Stand In, The Prom and A Simple Favor.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens is a part of the cast of Welcome to Chippendales, and has been in the film industry for some time. Some of his biggest roles have included playing the Beast in the live-action Disney adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, The Man Who Invented Christmas, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, and Marshall.

In terms of television, Stevens has appeared in a variety of shows. He played Matthew Crawley in Downton Abbey, and had major roles in series’ such as Legion, Gaslit, and more. Stevens has also offered his voice talents in several shows, having guest roles on TV shows like the Apple TV+ original series , Central Park, The Prince, and SuperMansion, among others.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Quentin Plair

Moving on, we take a look at Quentin Plair, who is a part of the cast of Welcome to Chippendales. Plair has guest starred on several TV shows, including Justice: By Any Means, Saints & Sinners, Dates, The Good Doctor, and more, but he’s had main roles on shows like The Quad, and on the show Roswell, New Mexico.

Plair also had roles in movies like Burning Sands and Drumline: A New Beat.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Robin de Jesus

Next up on the cast of Welcome to Chippendales is Robin de Jesus, another Broadway actor who has starred in several big stage shows like In the Heights, The Boys in the Band, and La Cage aux Folles, among others. However, de Jesus has been appearing more in both TV and movies.

In television, he’s had roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as a guest role in Santiago of the Seas. De Jesus also has worked in movies, with his latest credit being a part of the Tick, tick…BOOM! cast, as well as parts in Milkwater, 11:55, Camp and more.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nicola Peltz

Last but not least, we have Nicola Peltz, who has been in many movies and TV shows prior to her part in Welcome to Chippendales. Her roles include playing Katara in The Last Airbender film, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Our House, the Netflix Christmas film , Holidate and more.

Peltz has also done some work in television. She portrayed Bradley Martin on Bates Motel, and had a small appearance in Inhumans.

With such a talented cast, it’s no wonder you’ve seen several of them in different shows. And now maybe, you might have found something new to watch that features them.

Watch Welcome to Chippendales streaming on Hulu (opens in new tab).