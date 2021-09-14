Following Friends Reunion, Jennifer Aniston Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star David Schwimmer

Earlier this year, HBO Max gave fans a Friends reunion that was a long time coming. As the cast reunited for the first time as a group since the show’s end, we were all taken back to Central Perk with a cup of coffee, reliving some of the best moments from the NBC sitcom. However, the reunion was not without some gossip, as in the months following the release, rumors swirled that former on-screen couple David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were seeing each other. Now Aniston is setting the record straight.

Jennifer Aniston spoke to ET about the rumors that have been going around involving her and Friends co-star David Schwimmer. Since their characters famously had a tumultuous off-and-on relationship through Friends' 10-season run, Aniston isn’t surprised that people are holding on to them as Ross and Rachel. The actress said:

That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother. But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true.

Well, we got another confirmation that Ross and Rachel are not dating in real life. Last month, a rep for David Schwimmer stated that there is “no truth” to the rumors. While the actors did admit during the reunion that they each had a crush on the other early on in Friends, it seems as of now they are nothing more than friends. They have known each other for a very long time and worked closely with one another for ten years. It’s nice to see that they care for one another and still consider the other a friend, even if fans hoping for them to get together in real life are out of luck.

This past year has been an interesting one for Jennifer Aniston when it comes to her love life. Before it was rumored that she and David Schwimmer were a thing, rumors were swirling about her and ex-husband Brad Pitt when the two reunited for a Fast Times at Ridgemont High virtual table read. Earlier this year, most recent ex-husband Justin Theroux spoke out about the rumors regarding why he and Aniston broke up. There’s no telling what will become of Aniston and Schwimmer’s friendship, but hopefully Friends fans won't have to wait another twenty years to see them back on screen together.

