WandaVision Actor Shares A+ Response After ‘Agatha All Along’ Wins Emmy

WandaVision has received some serious love from the Emmys thus far. This past weekend, Marvel Studios’ inaugural TV series earned three awards, with two of them being Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes and Outstanding Production Design. Both of these are impressive achievements, but the third is sure to delight fans even more. The show also nabbed Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the catchy tune “Agatha All Along,” and one of the series’ stars provided the perfect response to the win.

Julian Hilliard played the role of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s son, Billy, and the actor has proven to be quite the Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. Upon learning that “Agatha All Along” had scored an Emmy, the young actor couldn’t help but take to Twitter to issue a cheeky (and slightly sobering) retort. Check out his message down below:

Now, I can’t be the only one who’s still a bit torn up about how things ended up for Wanda and Vision’s family dog, Sparky. The lovable pup was introduced during the show’s fifth episode but would unfortunately meet his demise by the end of the installment. The circumstances of the canine’s death were immediately unclear, but viewers would later learn through “Agatha All Along” that it was, well… Agatha all along.

Written and produced by acclaimed songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Agatha All Along” details the devious actions of the titular witch throughout the course of the series. Not only does the character (performed perfectly by Kathryn Hahn) reveal that she killed Sparky, but she also explains how she’s subtly manipulated the show’s two lead characters. Ultimately, the song proved to be an unmitigated hit.

After the song debuted during the closing moments of the show’s seventh episode, fans and critics flocked to the internet to praise the music and Kathyrn Hahn’s delivery. MCU diehards also shared hilarious videos, including one that shows the Avengers jamming to the track. The song soon charted on the Billboard list and even became a hot item on iTunes. In addition, it also received a number of sweet remixes, much to the delight of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

“Agatha All Along” definitely deserves all the praise it’s getting, but its two songwriters also deserve credit for the pitch-perfect theme songs they penned for the show. I don't know about any of you, but I sometimes still find myself humming the ‘80s theme, “Making It Up As We Go Along,” in my quiet moments. Of course, you can hear all of WandaVision’s music when streaming the series on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

If anything, the glowing reception to the song makes me more hopeful that Marvel Studios will bring back Kathryn Hahn’s sinister witch at some point in the future. And let’s hope the same is also true for Justin Hilliard’s potential hero and his dog, Sparky.