As Free Britney Fans Celebrate, Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Woes Just Got Extended

The ethical conversation around conservatorships – wherein someone's financial and health matters are looked after by another person – arguably picked up steam after the Framing Britney Spears documentary came out. The pop singer has since been very vocal herself about her situation and has even seen some changes in her favor. Chiefly, Spears’ dad, Jamie, has stepped down as a conservator. While “Free Britney” fans celebrate the hard-won victory, Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship woes aren't over yet.

Only a few years after Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship, so too was actress Amanda Bynes. Following several public instances in 2013 concerning drugs and questions regarding her mental state, her mother was implemented as the conservator over her health and personal matters. Recently, Us Weekly obtained court documents, which reveal that a judge reviewed a status report on Bynes’ healthcare. Her attorney, David Esquibias, said in a statement that the judge was satisfied with the former Nickelodeon star’s progress and that she is still under the conservatorship. Apparently, the next review window “won't be necessary” until January of 2023. Esquibias stated:

She’s doing great. Everyone would love to see Amanda not under a conservatorship. I think that is the goal between myself, her mother, her father, and her care providers. Amanda would love to be unconserved. She’s expressed it over and over. The timing is not right at the moment, so she’s working toward that direction. We all are working toward that direction, and one day we all hope to see it.

Amanda Bynes' lawyer has since clarified to People that just because the next review is in 2023, it doesn't mean she will necessarily be in the conservatorship at that time. In fact, he said, "It is open day by day." The She's The Man star, who hasn't formally acted since Easy A in 2010, was admitted to a treatment center for “stress and anxiety” last year, per Us. She hasn't been active on her social media much since then, but speculation continues to churn that she is contently married to her boyfriend, Paul Michael.

In contrast to Amanda Bynes’ ongoing conservatorship, Britney Spears’ conservatorship appears to be on its final legs. Her father, and former conservator, appealed to the court to end the arrangement entirely, but Spears’ lawyers apparently still intend to investigate him for alleged abuse practices. (Reportedly, too, Spears wants one of her other conservators to stay on in their role.)

With all the major developments in her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears also revealed that she got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. However, the pop icon promptly deleted her Instagram afterward. The sudden move is a surprise to fans who learned more about her perspective on things amidst the conservatorship through her social media. But the singer promised on her still functioning Twitter account that it was just a temporary move as they “celebrate” their engagement.

Technically, conservatorships are in place to safeguard a person from themselves. But in Britney Spears’ case, she alleges the reverse happened. We'll just have to wait and see if Amanda Bynes does indeed actively seek to leave her own situation.