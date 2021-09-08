After Britney Spears' Father Petitions To End Conservatorship, Her Attorney Vows To Keep The Fight Alive

It's been quite a year for Britney Spears. A fan-led “Free Britney” movement, and a documentary on Hulu exposing the pop singer’s controversial conservatorship, eventually found a legal foothold. Spears brought allegations to court that she suffered abuse at the hands of the arrangement, which seemed manifest a wave of changes to take place. The greatest of which – following a lot of backlash and fellow celebrities also coming forward to support – was her father Jamie petitioning to end the conservatorship altogether. If you think that's the end of their drama, though, you'd be mistaken – because Britney Spears’ attorney promises that the fight will probably continue.

The battle over the conservatorship has been ping ponging back and forth between Britney Spears and her legal team and her father and his legal team for some time now. Mostly, they have contested the other’s version of events concerning who is or isn’t at fault. But her father has apparently now believes the conservatorship should end, stating in his petition to do so that the “grounds” for it “may no longer exist.” Yet in a statement to Fox News, Britney Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart responded:

This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication. Having exposed his misconduct and improper plan to hold his daughter hostage by trying to extract a multi-million-dollar settlement, Mr. Spears has now effectively surrendered. There is no settlement. To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.

Prior to his recent petition to end the conservatorship over Britney Spears entirely, Jamie Spears had announced that he was stepping down as conservator over his daughter's finances and that a new one would be vetted to take his place. Apparently, though, he wanted a “quid pro quo” in the amount of $2 million for doing so, to which Britney Spears' legal team condemned as extortion at the time. It appears that even if the conservatorship were to be terminated, Britney Spears will still endeavor to have her father investigated for the matter and other supposed instances of conservatorship abuse.

Most of Britney Spears’ grievances have pertained to her father’s management of the conservatorship. Namely, she shared that she wasn't allowed to drive herself and that she was forced to work to the point of exhaustion over the years. It got even more complicated when it was revealed that most of her family are on her payroll through the conservatorship. Notably, her father was reportedly making $16,000 per month, an added $2,000 per month for office rental and 1.5% of gross revenue through business deals.

Nonetheless, the saga of the conservatorship might be on its final legs. But it's evident that the saga of Britney Spears and Jamie Spears’s relationship isn't quite over yet.