How New Amsterdam Is Handling The Sharpwin Relationship After Max And Helen's Big Kiss, According To One Star
By Laura Hurley
The third season of New Amsterdam wrapped on a cliffhanger for just about every major character, ranging from Iggy making his massive career decision about not seeing patients to Reynolds making a very uncomfortable discovery about his new promotion. One twist in particular that has had fans talking for months was Max and Helen finally taking a big step forward, sharing a big kiss, and ending the season heading into her building together. Now, one star has opened up with his feelings about Sharpwin and how New Amsterdam will handle their dynamic moving forward.
Tyler Labine, who plays Dr. Iggy Frome on New Amsterdam, chatted with CinemaBlend to weigh in on the Season 3 cliffhangers and look ahead to Season 4. When Sharpwin came up and I noted that everybody loves that relationship, Labine was quick to confirm that he's a big fan too and wanted their hookup to happen from "the get-go" going back to the pilot thanks to the chemistry between Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman. He then shared his reaction to seeing that it was finally happening for the popular pairing:
Zoom table reads meant that the Sharpwin celebration couldn't happen in person, but Tyler Labine's comments prove that there were some in the cast who were just as excited about the big kiss as fans were. Of course, as with any cliffhanger, the aftermath still needs to be explored, and the previous "will-they-won't-they" status quo has turned into "they did" with that kiss, so what's next? Tyler Labine may not have spilled all the spoilers for how Season 4 tells their story, but their journey should be "imperfect." Which sounds about right, considering even the best things are rarely easy on New Amsterdam!
If Max and Helen are anything like the examples that Tyler Labine cited, with Jim and Pam from The Office and Sam and Diane from Cheers, then fans don't have to worry that their story will become boring just because the "will-they-won't-they" chapter has ended. Labine has shared that Season 4 is "very much" about everybody trying to find their joy, and that will undoubtedly look different for all of the characters considering the Season 3 cliffhangers and their different goals. He weighed in on the process of that search for joy, saying:
New Amsterdam certainly did get off to a heavy start with the Season 3 premiere, particularly with the opening montage that showed exactly what the doctors of the hospital went through during the height of COVID, and then later Reynolds' realizations about what he missed by leaving New York shortly before COVID hit. Plus, the show continued to deal with the pandemic throughout the third season, even if the worst of the worst happened over hiatus. According to Tyler Labine, the show will take it a bit easier on viewers to start this season.
Tyler Labine also previewed what the beginning of Season 4 looks like for Iggy, although following through on his decision at the end of Season 3 is going to have its complications:
Although fans will have to wait until Season 4 kicks off to get all the answers about Sharpwin's future, how Iggy faces his Hannibal Lecter-like character, the upcoming new character, and more, the very good news is that the wait is nearly over. New Amsterdam returns for the fourth season on Tuesday, September 21 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, following a new episode of The Voice Season 21.
Don't forget to swing back to CinemaBlend after the premiere for more coverage. This week is packed with premieres, so be sure to check out our 2021 fall TV schedule for what you can watch and when to tune in!
