Following WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn Is Set To Play A Beloved Comedian For Showtime

2021 has been a big year for Kathryn Hahn. On the cinematic side of things, she landed a role in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, which is due for release next year. But she really managed to make an impression on the small screen through her role as Agatha Harkness (or “Agnes”) on WandaVision. The Marvel role earned Hahn some significant praise from critics and some major awards nods. Now, after having played the fan-favorite character, the actress has now landed another sweet role, as she’ll be playing none other than beloved comedian Joan Rivers at Showtime.

The premiere cable channel is currently developing The Comeback Girl, a limited series that focuses on Joan Rivers’ career following the cancellation of her ‘80s talk show, The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers. During this same time, Rivers also dealt with the death of her husband Edgar Rosenberg. Variety also included an official logline for the series:

Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK GIRL is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.

Entertainment extraordinaire Greg Berlanti is set to direct and executive produce The Comeback Girl, while Cosmo Carlson, who originally conceived the project as a spec script, is writing and executive producing. Warner Bros. Television is producing the series alongside Berlanti Productions and Atlas Entertainment.

Joan Rivers is one of the most recognizable figures in all of pop culture. Widely considered a trailblazer for women in comedy, she became noted for her sharp wit and sometimes brutal critiques. Over the course of her decades-long career, Rivers became a fixture in the realm of television and, as a comedian, she produced numerous stand-up specials.

Kathryn Hahn honestly seems like a nice fit for the role, as she certainly has the acting chops and the comedic timing needed for such a role. And in a way, WandaVision is somewhat of a nice primer for the role. After revealing her true nature to Wanda Maximoff, Agatha Harkness never minced words and, even under her Agnes alias, she had no problem throwing out a quip or two. You can check out Hahn’s work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe show by streaming it on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.

It goes without saying that Kathryn Hahn is going to be faced with some massive expectations as she prepares to embody the late Joan Rivers. But after what I’ve seen of the Emmy-nominated actress’ work over the years, I wouldn’t bet against her.