After Surgery, WWE Legend Triple H Provides An Update On How He's Doing

WWE fans received some startling news not long ago when it was revealed that legendary wrestler and COO Triple H had a "cardiac event" that required surgery. WWE hadn't said much regarding the incident beyond that his procedure was successful, but now we've heard from "The King of Kings" himself about how he's doing in his own words.

After radio silence since the news of his surgery on Thursday, September 9, Triple H took to Twitter to say a few things to fans. The wrestler (who married Vince McMahon's daughter and WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon back in 2003) updated his followers on his health and gave thanks to some other wrestlers who supported him throughout this time.

I’ve been blown away by the outreach and support from so many people. I’m recovering, doing well, & deeply grateful for all the love in my life. Especially grateful for @ShawnMichaels & all the Superstars & crew @WWENXT! (Steph and the girls loved the snacks!) See you soon.

It's no surprise that Triple H showed some love to his buddy Shawn Michaels, especially since it was reported that Michaels ran a recent NXT taping in the wrestler's absence. Triple H took the reins of NXT in addition to his other responsibilities in WWE over the past few years, so it's no surprise that the superstars and crew involved were also there for him during his recovery.

One thing Triple H did not indicate in his message is when he could be back in WWE. Of course, it's not really something he'd be expected to convey to fans, and Triple H's presence in regards to WWE television is more often than not working in behind-the-scenes roles these days. He still has a wrestling match every so often, and it's obviously a question on the minds of fans whether he'll be able to return to the ring on even a one-off basis following this latest surgery.

An in-ring return is probably the furthest thing from Triple H's mind at the moment, so I wouldn't expect any answers on that front from him anytime soon. For now, fans should just be thankful the situation went as smoothly as it did, and that Triple H is in good spirits in recovery. It would appear the WWE is able to keep itself afloat in his absence, so hopefully, he'll get all the time that he needs to bounce back and return to his regular duties stronger than ever.

CinemaBlend would like to wish Triple H the best in his recovery and extend well wishes to his family as well. Keep with CinemaBlend for more wrestling updates, including the recent deal that AEW struck with The Owen Hart Foundation.