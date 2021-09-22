Supergirl Just Revealed More On John Diggle's Green Lantern Mystery, But What Does It Mean?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Supergirl episode "Blind Spots." Read at your own risk.

John Diggle arrived on Supergirl to lend an ear and some aid to Kelly Olsen, but that's not all the Arrowverse star was up to in his guest star appearance. Once again, Diggle dropped hints regarding his potential future as a Green Lantern, and just when it seemed audiences got a definitive answer on what's next for Diggle, the end of the episode threw it all into question.

The first moment happened early in the episode, in which Kelly confided in Diggle she believed the Super Friends had some blind spots in noticing the suffering of others. During the conversation, Diggle revealed he got an opportunity to become a "special kind of hero," but taking the offer meant he'd have to leave his wife Lyla and their children behind.

The implication, it seemed, was that Diggle had a chance to become a Green Lantern but ultimately rejected it to remain on Earth with his family. It seemed like an anticlimatic end, especially after the mystery of what happened to Diggle had been strung out for so long, but at least fans would have had closure. Then came the end of the episode, which could change everything.

Just as the episode drew to a close, Diggle left the Kara and the Super Friends behind with the parting words "Worlds await." If that sounds familiar, that's because it's the exact phrase Diggle heard when he collapsed on The Flash and was overwhelmed by a chorus of voices. That Flash episode also referenced the scene in which Diggle opened up the box with the glowing green light, which many fans are assuming was a Green Lantern ring given all the clues from previous Arrowverse material that teased Diggle's potential future as a member of the Green Lantern Corps. If Diggle was completely out on the idea of becoming a Green Lantern, why would he repeat this phrase just before the end of the episode?

I'm not entirely sure what to believe about the situation after Supergirl, though I have some theories. Perhaps Kelly inspired Diggle when she became a hero for the people, and he realized he was squandering a rare opportunity to protect the world and do a lot of good with that Green Lantern ring. Still, leaving one's family behind is a tough decision and one I'd have to think Diggle wouldn't make without at least a return trip home to have this discussion with Lyla. Perhaps that's why he left in such a rush?

Another possibility is that John Diggle is still not on board with becoming a Green Lantern, but he will be involved with the Green Lantern Corps in another way. Perhaps he will gift the ring to someone else he finds worthy but remains a close ally in order to help coach the next major superhero into the Arrowverse. Honestly, all guesses are on the table at this point because after Supergirl ended, it felt like we're back to square one on what's happening with David Ramsey's character and his potential future as s Green Lantern.

Supergirl airs on The CW Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET, and before too long, more Arrowverse shows will be back soon. Keep with CinemaBlend for all the fun to come once those shows are back and when we finally unravel the big story behind Diggle's Green Lantern journey.