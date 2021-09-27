The Morning Show's Greta Lee Talks Joining Season 2 And Her Embarrassing First Day On Set
By Mick Joest
Greta Lee joined Season 2 of The Morning Show as Stella, and if joining an award-winning streaming series in its sophomore season isn't stressful enough, she joined at a time when Hollywood was shut down for months due to COVID-19. While that ultimately afforded the Apple TV+ series the chance to re-shape the season around the pandemic and many other events that occurred in 2020, one can imagine that being a part of all that was a lot.
I asked Greta Lee about her experience of joining The Morning Show, and she confirmed that joining the series as UBA's youngest and only female President of News Stella Bak was a stressful experience for many reasons. Lee talked about what it takes to be on The Morning Show and the additional challenge there was for her playing Stella:
Stella Bak has made it clear early and often in The Morning Show Season 2 she doesn't think bringing back Alex Levy is the best move for UBA. Stella learned, much like many characters in Season 1, you can't tell Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) much of anything, and he went about moving heaven and Earth to arrange a mega-deal to get Alex back on the show.
Stella thought it was a bad idea, but Greta Lee the actress was mentally pumped about the idea of sharing a screen with Jennifer Aniston and other actors that she respects deeply. Perhaps it was the excitement of that which led to her embarrassing first day at work, though she quickly recovered from the "mortifying" moment thanks to her co-star Reese Witherspoon.
It's cool that Reese Witherspoon let her co-star Greta Lee know things were all good, especially knowing she's new to the cast. Of course, Lee recovered from the moment and is already off to a strong start with her scenes shown thus far in Season 2. Hopefully, the best is yet to come, and we'll get to see her interact more with the major characters in future episodes.
The Morning Show airs new episodes on Apple TV+ Fridays. For more on the series, check out our interview with Hasan Minhaj and what he had to say about joining an actual morning show at some point.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.