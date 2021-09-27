NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Totally Changed Up Her Hair And It’s Rainbow Colored Now

One thing about having a particular acting job for a long time is that you have to keep your hair a certain way for years. Pauley Perrette had a very notable look during her tenure on NCIS as Abby Sciuto, for example. While the character’s fashion choices played a part in that, so did her notable fringe. Paulette later kept the bangs and dark hair for her gig on Broke, but now that she’s taking a break from acting, she’s opted to totally drop the bangs and change her hair to a rainbow-colored look.

Pauley Perrette is notably only on Twitter -- unlike the ‘Gram where many a picture is housed -- and you can see her new look in her profile picture on the social media site. However, she also recently shared a post about her cousin visiting and wearing a colorful golf shirt (which just so happened to complement her own bright hair color). So you can take a look here, too.

See more

Non-natural hair colors have been extremely popular in recent years. A lot of people stuck at home during the pandemic tried their hands at fun colors, and celebrities were no exception. Honestly, though, bright colors like green or pink in interesting places, patterns, and streaks have been growing more popular for a while, now. The now blonde, but formerly green-haired Billie Eilish might have a little something to do with that, but I’m just speculating.

As for Pauley Perrette’s newfound rainbow hair, I’m not sure what prompted the look. However, the former NCIS star did make it clear she was retiring from acting after CBS unceremoniously cancelled her series Broke after it only had one season on the air. (She also noted an interest in getting tattoos and piercings at the time.) Ergo, she does not need to worry about her hair being a particular color or looking a particular way for any roles she could potentially take in the future, because there probably will be no roles.

Retirement has come with some lessons for the star. A few months ago, Pauley Perrette also said that she's learned during retirement who her real friends really are, as many people reportedly fell out of her life once they found out she had plans to take a step back from Hollywood. Having said that, Perrette is still on good terms with some of her NCIS co-stars, including Michael Weatherly, whom she recently wished all her "love" on his birthday. Since her tenure on the show ended in 2018, she's reunited for a fundraiser with Brian Dietzen and more as well.

Having said that, I'm sure many fans miss seeing Perrette on the small screen, but to be frank, she should have made a fine chunk of change during her tenure on network television in order to supplement her retirement. She certainly seems like she's enjoying her time away from showbiz so far.