Meghan McCain Announces She Landed Her First Gig Since Leaving The View

Meghan McCain announced her departure from The View after nearly four years back in July as the latest (and possibly most divisive) of the conservative co-hosts to leave, but exiting the long-running talk show doesn't mean that she has been out of a job for too long. McCain has landed her first gig since leaving The View, but it won't bring her back in front of viewers. Here's what's coming for the former View co-host.

For her next gig, Megan McCain has joined DailyMail.com to work as a columnist. It's a big switch from her work as one of several co-hosts of a hit ABC daytime talk show, but not an unprecedented career choice for McCain. She previously worked as a columnist for The Daily Beast, although she hit the mainstream more with her contributions on Fox News and MSNBC. McCain opened up about her decision to come to DailyMail.com, saying:

It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist. I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut. I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.

Meghan McCain's first column on the website will go live during the week of September 20, but no specific date has been announced at the time of writing. She did confirm via Instagram that her column will be published twice weekly, then went a bit harder on explaining why she's excited about her new gig, referring to the job as working in "a completely uncensored, free thinking space."

Considering the discussion and drama surrounding her tenure and then departure from The View, Megan McCain's comments about pursuing what she sees as a "free thinking space" and "without fear or favor" isn't altogether surprising. All the way back in early 2020, sources alleged that Meghan McCain was a "lone wolf" on set who made it difficult to produce the show, while rumors that have spread since her decision to leave state that she had been wanting to leave for a long time and was sick of the fighting.

In her public comments about leaving The View back when the news first broke, however, Meghan McCain referred to her time on the show as "one of the hands-down greatest the most exhilarating, wonderful privileges of my entire life" and named it as one of the "so many amazing experiences in my life." She even thanked her co-hosts and said that "it is not easy to leave."

Still, it would have been pretty shocking if Meghan McCain had made claims about censorship during her farewell to her fellow View co-hosts in her announcement to viewers. Plus, she still had some time left on the show when she made the announcement, so burning bridges at that point wouldn't have made a whole lot of sense!

Her return from maternity leave in early 2021 was marked by a spat with Joy Behar, who is the last remaining original host still on The View, and heated conflicts between the two reportedly led to the ABC News head honcho stepping in. McCain has had positive things to say about working with Whoopi Goldberg, however, saying that she needed her as a moderator on the show and even shared a heartfelt post about working with Goldberg less than a year ago.

The View is seemingly in no rush to find a permanent replacement for Meghan McCain, and it's pretty clear that McCain isn't planning on returning to the ABC talk show any time soon. Her new job as a columnist is one that she seems excited about, so hopefully she and her fans are more comfortable there while the debate on current events continues on The View.