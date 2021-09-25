Real Housewives’ Gizelle Bryant Explains Why She And Potomac Co-Star Karen Huger Needed A Truce

Real Housewives feuds are a dime a dozen, but there are levels to them as well. Apart from petty drama, it can get as bad as The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s very serious feud between sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, which ultimately split their family in half for many years. Conversely, the feud between Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger on Real Housewives of Potomac has been both petty and relentless for six seasons. But more recently, though, they've settled on a(nother) shaky truce, and Bryant explained the real reason behind it.

Point blank, Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger have never liked each other on Real Housewives of Potomac. But in the currently airing season, the grounds for their dislike is based solely on old drama rising back to the surface. Huger wanted an apology from Bryant for supposedly wishing death on her husband in one of the early seasons, and Bryant wanted an apology for Huger bringing up her ex-husband’s alleged affairs at the last reunion. Yet surprisingly, the two seemed to realize at Mia Thorton's "goddess" luncheon that a truce was needed and, miraculously, it happened. Bryant told ET Online why she wanted to give up the goose after so long of feuding with Huger:

I knew that we were wearing the ladies out. Every time we were together, it was battle royale, and the ladies were sick of it. And to be quite honest, I had been at that point bored with arguing with her, you know what I mean? So I did want us to be able to have a conversation, because up until then, we hadn't really had a conversation. It was just kind of like, 'F you! F you.' It was weird. So I felt like it was high time for us to act like adults and just kind of talk and that's what we did.

However, technically, we've heard this same tune before. Both Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger have apologized and called truces between them numerous times in the past. Whether or not this truce is the one truce to end them all, remains to be seen.

It's difficult to imagine, though, that Real Housewives of Potomac would be quite as funny as it is without Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger's longstanding feud. They have made quite a sport out of zinging each other in the most outlandish fashion. Case in point being when Huger ominously said Bryant went to “Sing Sing” in their big argument only a few episodes ago. (As it turned out, Huger was just saying anything that came to mind.) But it seems Bryant got some sort of indication, perhaps from Bravo, that a truce would be in their best interest:

The subtext was, it's not good for the show for us to continue this exercise of disrespecting each other. And show or no show, it's just not good. It's not healthy. It's not productive. And it had been a long time since Karen and I were just having fun together -- and we do know how to do that very well -- so, I just was bored with fighting with her and just needed to move on. And there was a lot that we didn't see in that episode that I said. All the ladies, and I'm not even going to rehash it, but all the ladies was like, 'Karen, you wrong.'

Gizelle Bryant has also had to call a tentative truce with co-star Wendy Osefo on this season of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Bryant brought up certain rumors about Osefo’s husband being a cheater and also implied that Osefo’s plastic surgeries were attempts to rectify her relationship. Following a serious blow-up over the insinuations, Osefo later agreed to squash things with Bryant, but Osefo’s more recent comments about her co-star suggest that the hatchet isn’t buried yet.

But all in all, he white flag of truce has seemingly been raised – for the time being. But there is still a reunion to be had, and more than likely, Gizelle Bryant will be confronted about other things she’s said on The Real Housewives of Potomac. Share your thoughts in our poll below!

This poll is no longer available.