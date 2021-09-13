Ahead Of Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion, Wendy Osefo Calls Out Gizelle Bryant For Bringing Up Marriage And Body Rumors

The Real Housewives of Potomac is still giving Bravo fans what they want, six years later. In the currently-airing season, the drama is zoned in on a defunct rumor that Wendy Osefo’s husband Eddie has been unfaithful and even impregnated another woman. Her co-stars later alleged that Osefo’s drastic body transformation this year might actually have some connection to the matter. Fans should buckle up, though, because Osefo apparently plans to call out Gizelle Bryant and the others about it some more at the upcoming reunion.

The storylines within The Real Housewives of Potomac will still be spinning out for a few more weeks before the finale and the cast taking up filming for the reunion special. But Wendy Osefo told ET Online that she suspects the reunion to “be hot, like fire.” She, in fact, slammed Gizelle Bryant’s recent claims that the two of them had actually discussed the hotly debated rumors about Osefo’s marriage prior to Season 6. She said of Bryant:

She never did, and I can't wait to address that at the reunion. But my thing is, why lie about it, you know? And if you did have those conversations, then why bring it up again? So, either way then, it doesn't make sense.

The new claims are giving me serious Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 vibes. Notoriously, Gizelle Bryant claimed that the cast had discussed Monique Samuels’ alleged cheating with a personal trainer off-camera, pre-season as well. It would appear that Bryant is trying a similar tactic when it comes to Wendy Osefo.

Nevertheless, practically everyone on Real Housewives of Potomac, including Gizelle Bryant, has indicated that the cheating rumors about Wendy Osefo’s husband are not true. Yet that's what they're all arguing about. It has solidified a clear division amongst the women, with Osefo, Karen Huger, and newcomer Mia Thornton on one side and Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashey Darby on the other. (Candiace Dillard Bassett’s position still seems rather ambiguous since she doesn’t get along well with either Darby or Huger.)

On the other side of the equation, Wendy Osefo’s recent plastic surgeries created cause for “concern.” Some assumed that by getting new boobs and a butt lift, Osefo was trying to combat the rumor about her marriage by being more “sexy.” Well, that notion didn’t sit well with Osefo. She told ET:

I am like, wow, this is really, really calculated. Like, they knew what they were doing, they were targeting me and all I can do is just smile, because I am happy. Me and my husband are great, just celebrated 10 years of marriage -- which is more than I can say for them -- but, hey! OK.

Bravo fans can read Wendy Osefo’s shade loud and clear here. It’s as much as what she’s said on Real Housewives of Potomac’s current season. She claimed that Gizelle Bryant had no self-respect for taking back her ex-husband (who had in fact cheated on her in the past) and that Robyn Dixon’s engagement with her ex-husband (who also cheated on her as well) was “non-existent.”

Still, it’s always, always, always true that the reunion is much more dramatic than a season of any given Real Housewives show. And based on what Wendy Osefo is saying here, the gauntlet has already been thrown down for the Potomac reunion.