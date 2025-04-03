‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China
Strong words!
Once again, Kim Kardashian has found herself at odds with one of her sisters. The SKIMS boss’ feud with Kourtney dominated past seasons of their reality show (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription). However, this season, Khloé had strong words for how Kim handled her children traveling to China with their dad, calling her “two-faced” and reminding her how she yelled at Khloé for the same thing on a previous getaway.
Things got intense when the penultimate episode of The Kardashians Season 6 hit the 2025 TV schedule. In “We’re Going Camping!,” Kim, Khloé and their mom Kris Jenner took a camper to Joshua Tree, and Kim spent much of their trip Facetiming with a jet-lagged North, who was with her siblings in China with Kanye West. This wouldn’t have been an issue, except that Kim had yelled at Khloé for talking to her own children on a different trip. In case her older sis had forgotten, Khloé said:
Khloé Kardashian pointed out that she kept her conversations with daughter True short because she didn’t want to be rude. Kim quickly went on the defensive, telling producers that Khloé would never allow her two kids to leave the country without her. She told her sister:
However, after that even Kris Jenner took Khloé’s side. She said it was “the pot calling the kettle black” as she pointed out to Kim:
It wasn’t that Kim was talking to her children that was the problem, Khloé said — it was how mad Kim had gotten angry with her on that previous vacation. The episode flashed back to the mom of four yelling at Khloé to “Get away from your kids. Live your fucking life!”
Khloé said there was a difference between the two situations:
I can see how having your children traveling in another country would be stressful — not to mention the dispute over North that Kim’s had with her ex-husband and the fact that Kanye West has claimed he didn’t want to have children with her — so I sympathize with Kim Kardashian grappling with the sad parts of motherhood. However, I think Khloé was justified in calling her sister out for how she treated her in the past.
Tune in next week to see if the American Horror Story actress can keep things civil with her siblings, as The Kardashians Season 6 finale will be available to stream Thursday, April 10, on Hulu.
