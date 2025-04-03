‘You Two-Faced Motherf-----’: Khloé Kardashian Reignites Feud With Kim Over Reaction To Her Kids Traveling In China

Once again, Kim Kardashian has found herself at odds with one of her sisters. The SKIMS boss’ feud with Kourtney dominated past seasons of their reality show (which you can stream with a Hulu subscription). However, this season, Khloé had strong words for how Kim handled her children traveling to China with their dad, calling her “two-faced” and reminding her how she yelled at Khloé for the same thing on a previous getaway.

Things got intense when the penultimate episode of The Kardashians Season 6 hit the 2025 TV schedule. In “We’re Going Camping!,” Kim, Khloé and their mom Kris Jenner took a camper to Joshua Tree, and Kim spent much of their trip Facetiming with a jet-lagged North, who was with her siblings in China with Kanye West. This wouldn’t have been an issue, except that Kim had yelled at Khloé for talking to her own children on a different trip. In case her older sis had forgotten, Khloé said:

Like, seriously, you’re the one that not even a year ago is fighting with me for saying good night to my child. And you are on the phone with North for a couple hours.

Khloé Kardashian pointed out that she kept her conversations with daughter True short because she didn’t want to be rude. Kim quickly went on the defensive, telling producers that Khloé would never allow her two kids to leave the country without her. She told her sister:

I know, but my kids are in China. Honestly, you’d freak out. She’s in China!

However, after that even Kris Jenner took Khloé’s side. She said it was “the pot calling the kettle black” as she pointed out to Kim:

We have spent more than half of the trip on the phone with your children, which I love listening to my grandkids, don’t get me wrong. However, you gave her so much shit for checking in with her kids, just to FaceTime with True and Tatum to say good night really quick.

It wasn’t that Kim was talking to her children that was the problem, Khloé said — it was how mad Kim had gotten angry with her on that previous vacation. The episode flashed back to the mom of four yelling at Khloé to “Get away from your kids. Live your fucking life!”

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like The Kardashians and American Horror Story. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Khloé said there was a difference between the two situations:

Kim talking to her daughter doesn’t bother me. [North is] out of the country. Of course, you should talk to your child. But girl, don’t forget what a fucking hypocrite you are. You two-faced motherfucker.

I can see how having your children traveling in another country would be stressful — not to mention the dispute over North that Kim’s had with her ex-husband and the fact that Kanye West has claimed he didn’t want to have children with her — so I sympathize with Kim Kardashian grappling with the sad parts of motherhood. However, I think Khloé was justified in calling her sister out for how she treated her in the past.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tune in next week to see if the American Horror Story actress can keep things civil with her siblings, as The Kardashians Season 6 finale will be available to stream Thursday, April 10, on Hulu.