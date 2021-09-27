Bachelor In Paradise Spoilers: The Naughty Way Ivan Hall Reportedly Got A Former Bachelor Contestant Kicked Off Before She Even Appeared

Spoiler alert: This story discusses rumors about things that haven’t aired on Bachelor in Paradise yet. Consider yourself warned!

Paradise has been mostly quiet for Ivan Hall so far, but that’s about to change in a big way. Last week’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 showed Hall being confronted by Aaron Clancy after Hall kissed Chelsea Vaughn, and the teaser for the upcoming episode reveals that argument escalating and drawing in other members of Paradise. That includes Wells Adams approaching Hall about an incident at the hotel when the beachgoers evacuated from Tropical Storm Delores, and it turns out Hall’s actions reportedly led to a former Bachelor contestant's Bachelor in Paradise appearance getting snipped before she even made it down to the beach.

Despite the Bachelor in Paradise teaser making it look like Ivan Hall’s hotel drama had something to do with his love triangle with Chelsea Vaughn and Aaron Clancy, Reality Steve reported that the aeronautical engineer actually got in trouble for spending time with Alexa Caves, a contestant from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, while the group was taking shelter from the storm.

First off, when they had to evacuate because of the hurricane and go to the hotel, it was only for one night. They came back the next day. However, that night is where Ivan broke protocol. While they were supposed to be sequestered or stay in their own rooms, Ivan snuck over to Alexa Caves' room (contestant on Peter's season) and hung out with her all night. Producers found out about it and busted them. Alexa was set to come on the show late, but once they got caught, she was never allowed on and Ivan ended up getting kicked off the show. Not sure how Ivan found Alexa’s room, but that’s what happened. Not the worst thing in the world, but hey, rules are rules and he broke them.

That assessment isn't wrong, and sure, Ivan Hall may have broken the rules, but honestly, wouldn’t it be more surprising if these young men and women weren’t sneaking out of their hotel rooms to find each other to hook up? This isn’t Bible camp. These people are literally on a reality show for the purpose of finding love and other stuff. I feel like contestants from all of the Bachelor shows sneak around doing things that don’t get them kicked out. Would Hall have been okay if he’d tipped off a cameraman?

Another potential issue is that since Alexa Caves hadn’t made it down to the beach yet, the fact that Ivan Hall was looking for her at the hotel likely means they had contact before the show. That’s certainly not uncommon, but is it possible Hall and Caves would have found themselves in a Clout-Gate situation? That doesn’t seem like Hall’s personality, but he did drop an “L word” in the teaser after being confronted by Wells Adams. The bartender and master of rose ceremonies took on the role of Disappointed Dad, as he asked Hall if there was anything he’d like to tell him. Hall looked thoroughly crushed as he admitted to his wrongdoing.

I shouldn’t have gone around the system. You know, love makes you do, like, weird, crazy things.

Okay, Ivan Hall, "love" is definitely a strong word if it was just one night at a hotel! I can't wait to see what all goes down. I wonder if it will lead to more of Aaron Clancy’s petty-fabulous name-calling, as last week we got him saying Hall was a “snaky bitch bag” and a “desperate little bitch boy.” Check out the preview below!

Bachelor in Paradise returns for a three-hour “extravaganza,” as Lil Jon put it, at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on ABC. While waiting to see the next ep, keep up with all of your upcoming shows with our 2021 Fall TV schedule.