Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers: Have Two More Couples Formed Since Season 7 Filming Ended?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses episodes of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 that haven’t aired yet, including rumors about what has happened since filming ended. Consider yourself warned!

There must be something in the water on the beach in Mexico on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. The hookups on Season 7 have been hot and heavy — and plentiful! But whatever is happening in Paradise seems to be carrying over, as now two more couples have possibly formed since filming wrapped on Season 7 in June.

Aside from the couples who supposedly get engaged at the end of this season — and the one that formed before the cameras even started rolling — Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are reportedly back together after breaking up on the beach. Also, Connor Brennan was seen recently hanging out with Victoria Paul. Let’s start with Kufrin and Jacobs. Reality Steve had previously reported that the Season 14 Bachelorette formed a relationship with Katie Thurston’s villain, but they broke up and left the beach separately. Now the reality TV spoiler reports that the couple has reunited.

Becca and Thomas have gotten back together post filming and are dating.

The relationship between Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs that Reality Steve alludes to by saying they’re “back” together hasn’t aired yet, as Kufrin just arrived in Paradise and gave her rose to Jacobs’ rival, Aaron Clancy. How Kufrin gets from Clancy to Jacobs — and what happens to Tammy Ly, who previously left Clancy for Jacobs — will surely be some must-see TV. But it sounds like it all works out in the end, at least for Jacobs, who hinted at his relationship status recently on the Talking It Out podcast with fellow Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Bryan, trying to skirt the hosts’ question about his relationship status.

Thomas: I can honestly say that I am so damn happy. With everything that’s happened, I’m at a point in my life where nothing is able to knock me off my mindset, and that’s just an abundance of joy, an abundance of gratitude, and everything that’s happened on The Bachelor that’s a huge part of that. And the people who I’ve met, that’s an even bigger part of that.Bryan: Is there a special lady?Thomas: Uhh, we’ll have to find out.

This does not sound like a man who left his love in Paradise. As for Connor Brennan and Victoria Paul, whose Season 7 journeys have both ended, with Brennan not getting a rose after Maurissa Gunn left him for Riley Christian, and Paul leaving (a little lighter in the chest area) after being accused of having a boyfriend back home. But it looks like romance might have followed the couple home. A TikTok user posted a video of the Bachelor in Paradise castmates hanging out in a Nashville bar. The couple can be seen talking and dancing, but neither has commented on if the hangout was of a romantic or friendly nature.

Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday and Tuesday this week on ABC, before switching over to just Tuesdays on September 14. Be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule to keep up with all of your favorite shows’ premiere dates.