Stephen Amell Goes Shirtless In Hot Pink Shorts With Post Saying He's Back In Prime Green Arrow Shape

By now, anyone who pays attention to celebrity workouts knows that any famous folks who sign up for superhero roles have a long haul ahead of them when it comes to intense exercise and dietary control. While even the most diet conscious of us mere mortals is simply interested in living a long, healthy life and maybe looking better, pretty much any actor playing a superhero needs to be as visibly muscled as possible at all times. Well, after posting a shirtless pic, former Arrow star Stephen Amell is now saying that he's fully back in his prime Green Arrow shape.

Lest you think that Stephen Amell had fully let himself go after leaving his long-time role as Oliver Queen on The CW hit, Arrow, behind (the show aired its finale in early 2020), he's been working on another series which demands more than average levels of physical fitness from him lately, as he plays a wrestler on the Starz drama, Heels, now. But, after posting a photo of himself in some hot pink shorts (and nothing else) and getting some negative comments on Facebook, Amell is now alerting everyone to the fact that he's in full Green Arrow shape, and said:

Public service announcement: I’m 6’1 inches tall and 208 lbs. I’m in tremendous shape and I’m strong as shit. I’m a 24 hour juice cleanse away from blowing the season 1 poster for Arrow out of the water. We did the photography for that poster a little over 9 years ago. Next time I post a photo in my hot pink skivvies, I’ll try and remember to flex!And if that isn’t good enough, send me your address. I will show up to steal your boyfriend or your girlfriend.

Stephen Amell isn't taking any of your body-shaming guff, you guys, and he shouldn't have to! He clearly feels that he's just as physically conditioned now as he was back at the beginning of Arrow, even though he might not look as ripped as he did back then. And, honestly, regardless of how he may look to some of his fans, he's the only one who can tell us whether that's true or not, because, you know, he's actually in his body and using it to do stuff every day.

Plus, he doesn't actually look anywhere near unfit, the idea of which is it's own problem, because the way we look is one tiny possible part of whether we're truly healthy or not. Just look at Amell in his "hot pink skivvies," and see what you think:

I mean, come on! Who is their right mind would be mad at having a body like that? Sure, he doesn't look as ripped as he did back at the beginning of his Arrow days, but, despite the fact that actors talk about the diets, exercise programs, and other methods they use to get that look more and more, a lot of people still don't realize how difficult that process is to begin and maintain for years on end. Along with crazy workouts and eating only the strictest of meal plans, they sometimes engage in miserable activities like dehydration diets, which The Witcher's Henry Cavill talked about, in order to look as ripped as they can on screen.

This usually leads to appropriately superhero-style bodies, but no one can (or should, really) do that stuff all the time. Plus, if Amell says he's healthy, shouldn't that be the thing that truly matters? If all it's going to take for him to totally reach Arrow Season 1 levels of badassery is a juice cleanse, that means Amell is very close to being able to do all of this:

If people are bad-mouthing Stephen Amell for not fitting his Arrow fitness levels, when he's the only one who'd know about that for sure, we all need to give up the fitness ghost, and definitely let Amell come and steal all of our significant others.