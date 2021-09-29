Jennifer Aniston Gets Asked If She's Dating Someone (After Those Friends Rumors) And Actually Gives A Real Answer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion brought Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars together for a sweet special, in which they fondly remembered their time working together on the hit sitcom. The long-awaited get-together ultimately garnered big viewership numbers and curiously enough, sparked some rumors as well. Many began to speculate that Aniston and co-star David Schwimmer were dating, though both have since denied the claims. On the heels of the reports, the Rachel Green actress was recently asked if she’s seeing anybody at all, and she actually gave a real answer.

During the reunion, both Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted that they’d had crushes on each other at one point or another over the years. This seemingly made some people optimistic about the chances of the TV couple actually pairing off in real life. The rumors actually gained serious momentum, too, even to the point where Aniston was receiving funny texts from her relatives on the subject.

So it’s understandable that the Emmy-winning actress would want to clear the air on the matter. When asked about her relationship status, she confirmed that she’s not romantically involved with anyone at the moment, but it sounds like that could change sometime soon:

No, not at the time. No, I’m not. I feel like I’m getting -- there hasn’t been time and it’s Covid, though people seem to have met and found love during Covid, I dunno. I’ve just been curious to walk up to those people and go, ‘What happened?’ There’s been no one of importance [who] has hit my radar, yet. But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another.

People handle single life in a myriad of ways. For some, it can be frustrating, especially when you’re actively searching for a mate. Jennifer Aniston, on the other hand, further explained to Radio Andy that she’s had no problem with being a free agent:

I didn’t want to for a long time. I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’d been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.

One can certainly understand her feelings on the subject. As the Morning Show star alluded to, she’s been in a number of high-profile relationships over the years. Her marriage to Brad Pitt in 2000 and their subsequent divorce in 2005 were highly covered by the media. Her second marriage to Justin Theroux in 2015 and their separation two years later also drew plenty of attention.

Ross and Rachel stans are surely disappointed by the fact that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer aren’t pairing off. But in the end, if Aniston is going to return to the dating scene, she should have the ability to do so on her own terms.

