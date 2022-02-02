9-1-1 Boss Has Good And Bad News For Fans Waiting On More Lone Star Crossovers

It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since Fox’s flagship first responder series 9-1-1 crossed over with spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star. The episode, which was part of Lone Star’s second season, brought over three characters from its parent series. Since then, fans have been anxious for more and franchise boss Tim Minear revealed some good news and bad news on future crossovers.

9-1-1 is currently on hiatus, with 9-1-1: Lone Star airing in its time slot. The two shows will be paired up again in March when the former returns, which opens up the possibility of another crossover. However, creator and showrunner Tim Minear told Variety that while there will be a crossover this season, it won’t live up to the scale of the first one and for good reason:

The pandemic didn’t go away, so it’s still super complicated to make these shows. There will be some crossover action in the back half of this season. Don’t expect a giant crossover where all the characters from one show appear on the other show. But there will be some cross-pollination. They’re almost treats. I don’t know that they’re big events like the wildfire. I’m trying to keep the universes as cross-pollinated as I can without cheating.

Not only is it tricky connecting the two shows when they don’t take place in the same city, but it’s tricky doing something big in the era of an ongoing global pandemic. Even though it would be nice for every character on 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star to come together, it seems like that won’t be happening just yet.

Last year’s crossover took place primarily on Lone Star, with the last few minutes of that night’s 9-1-1 showing Buck, Hen and Eddie getting ready to leave LA for Texas to help with a raging wildfire. It was still enough to fulfill some fan service, including a now iconic moment between T.K. and Buck. Tim Minear previews what could be in store for this current season and as for now, I’d be fine with anything:

When we did the wildfires, we brought over three characters and then I decided on what the pairings were going to be: T.K. and Buck, and Hen and Owen, and Eddie and Marjan. And that was the way I could, over the course of 44 minutes, try to get at least three stories happening. Man, it’s a challenge. But I think there will be at least a couple of characters from 9-1-1 who might pop up on Lone Star.

Even though it is a little disappointing that we may not get some storylines that some of us are hoping for, it is better than nothing. It’s hard to tell who from 9-1-1 could drop in on Lone Star. Aisha Hinds, who plays Hen Wilson on the parent series, opened up about the “beautiful pairing” between her and Rob Lowe’s Owen during the crossover, so it would be nice to see them again. It would also make sense for Ryan Guzman’s Eddie to make an appearance since he is from the Lone Star State. But it would also be entertaining to see some new pairings as well.

I have been dying for another crossover between 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star so I’m sure however it happens and whatever happens, it’s going to be good. Who knows? Maybe a future one will include another series in the franchise.

In the meantime, Lone Star currently airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on Fox, and it will move to 9 p.m. EST on March 21 once 9-1-1 returns from its winter hiatus. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what other shows to catch!