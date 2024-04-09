9-1-1 Fans Think The Show Got Spoiled By… Family Feud?

Warning! Spoilers lie ahead for Season 7, Episode 4 of 9-1-1, “Buck, Bothered and Bewildered.”

9-1-1 may have just premiered on the Alphabet Network, but the first responder drama is already making a serious impression. On top of ABC renewing it for Season 8 after only three episodes in, the series also crossed over with The Bachelor for its big 100th episode. Now, it seems like another crossover of sorts is coming, which involves Family Feud. However, as a result of that, fans are thinking that a big storyline was just spoiled.

Some of the 9-1-1 cast will be taking to Celebrity Family Feud this summer, according to Us Weekly, and the cast lineup is what’s really puzzling fans. Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Tracie Thoms and Bryan Safi will be going up against the cast from Freevee’s Jury Duty, and people couldn’t help but point out what most of the 9-1-1 cast have in common: Just about all of the stars' characters are part of the LGBTQ+ Community, sans Guzman's.

Aisha Hinds and Tracie Thoms' characters, Hen and Karen, are married, while Safi’s 9-1-1 Dispatcher Josh is gay. There's also the matter of Oliver Stark’s Buck, who was revealed to be bisexual, and that just leaves Guzman’s Eddie. It’s certainly peculiar that Celebrity Family Feud would include this specific lineup, especially given that Thoms and Safi are only recurring actors on the show. Fans immediately pointed out the lineup, with amanda_2626 on X (formerly known as Twitter) conveying their suspicion that something big might be on the way:

WAIT, all of these characters are openly queer but Eddie. SOMETHING IS HAPPENING.

Even though Eddie Diaz is heterosexual, fans have been on the fence about his sexuality since he debuted Season 2, mostly due to his close friendship with Buck. While the lineup could just be completely random, there is reason to think about this, especially since the episode is set to air this summer and could premiere during Pride Month. While viewers are excited to see the 9-1-1 cast appear on the game regardless, they can’t stop thinking about the idea that by the end of the season, Eddie Diaz could have his own freeing moment, as shakchunny pointed out:

i wonder if summer means pride month lol Also, y'all realize this means we are freeing Eddie Diaz from the shackles of the closet by the end of this season omg This is the best thing that could’ve happened. I love it hereeeee.

Of course, nothing is confirmed regarding whether such a storyline involving Eddie could occur during the last six episodes of Season 7. The season will likely wrap up sometime in May before Celebrity Family Feud. So, whether the theorized story happens or not, it shouldn’t be too long until we find out whether the cast lineup does indicate a bigger plan or really is just completely random. Despite the unknown variables, thisorthetis seems confident that another coming out moment is happening:

Pointing out its 4/5 queer characters like OH well i’m sure it’s gonna be 5/5 by the end of the season.

As speculation remains on the Eddie front, there's much to look forward to on the show. Following the insane three-part cruise ship disaster, there's still the highly-anticipated "Madney" wedding, Buck’s own coming-out journey and more. Tune in for new episodes of 9-1-1, which air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule. And look out for Celebrity Family Feud when it returns to the network this summer.