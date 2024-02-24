9-1-1 Boss Shares Update On Maddie And Chimney’s Relationship In Season 7, And It’s Giving Me Hope For Them

9-1-1 is arriving on ABC with a cruise disaster next month, and the thought is somewhat nerve-wracking. With a show like the first responder series, drama is inevitable and, in recent seasons, it seems like no character can stay happy for long without an emergency, family problems relationship issues or something else coming up. Maddie and Chimney have had a complicated relationship and a lot of drama, though their situation started to get back to normal after Maddie’s postpartum depression. Now, a new update on the couple ahead of the Season 7 premiere is giving me hope for them.

It's no secret that Maddie Buckley and Howard "Chimney" Han have had their share of problems, both as a couple and as individuals. With the two now looking forward to their long-awaited nuptials, one would suspect that more obstacles could arise. This is 9-1-1, after all, and the last wedding the franchise delivered was nearly postponed due to a murder. Luckily, it sounds like their path to the altar will be smooth sailing, as showrunner Tim Minear shared during the Television Critics Association winter press tour (via TVLine):

It’s going to go super smooth. On Twitter, you see the fans going, ‘Why can’t they be happy?’ It’s like, oh, you don’t want to see them on the show anymore, is what you’re saying. So it’s going to be really smooth. It’s going to go great.

That could possibly be the best news to come ahead of the new season yet. It's been emotionally draining to watch all that they've been through thus far. So the notion of wedding planning and the actual ceremony happening with no problem overall seems like a dream. That likely doesn't mean that there won't be ANY sort of pitfalls, as there needs to be some kind of conflict to keep the story interesting. Nevertheless, what I'm hearing from Tim Minnear has me feeling optimistic about the characters' futures.

With 9-1-1’s move to ABC, it's hard to say exactly what fans can expect. From the looks of the trailer, the Ryan Murphy-produced series will still be as intense as ever and start off with a true bang. I'm expecting some major thrills and thoughtful character growth to stem from the cruise disaster opening.

The Season 6 finale highlighted some storylines that definitely need to continue this year. Aside from Madney’s road to marital bliss and Bathena’s disastrous honeymoon cruise, there are some other characters that must be focused on. While some would hope to see Buck and Eddie’s relationship turn into something more, the two have other personal loyalties to tend to. We also can't forget that Hen and Karen are taking in a baby girl. (As long as that doesn’t turn into another Nia situation, where they grow close to the child and lose her, I am all for it.) But let's hope that the characters get some form of happiness as it seems Maddie and Chimney will.

Luckily, it won’t be long until 9-1-1 makes its ABC debut, as the show returns on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. And fans will also be available to stream new episodes using a Hulu subscription.