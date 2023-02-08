9-1-1: Lone Star Cliffhanger Leaves Carlos With A 'Complete Loss Of Control,' And More Than The Tarlos Wedding Is In Danger

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers for the February 7 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, “Cry Wolf,” so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up.

Nobody expected T.K. and Carlos to have an easy path to the altar after the “beautiful moment” when they got engaged in the Season 3 finale. Anybody who’s even remotely familiar with 9-1-1: Lone Star has seen how much this couple has had to endure , and that certainly didn’t change in the Season 4 premiere, when they encountered another big problem . But even the reveal that Carlos ( Rafael Silva ) was still married — to Iris Blake from Season 1, no less — seemed like small potatoes compared to the cliffhanger ending of “Cry Wolf,” which saw the Austin police officer getting knocked unconscious by his wife’s abductor.

The shocking moment came after an intense search for Iris (Lyndsy Fonseca), who went missing after T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) paid her a visit to ask her to sign the divorce papers. Carlos — upset with his fiancé for putting pressure on Iris — told T.K. he wasn’t coming home, before returning to the house where they’d found a concussed Iris earlier that day. He found an underground tunnel, which explained why her abductor was never seen entering or leaving the premises, and followed it to the kitchen of another home, where he was attacked. Rafael Silva talked about the fight Carlos has ahead of him, telling EW :

We're going to see Carlos in a position where he has never been in: a complete loss of control over the situation. And this boy's going to be in trouble. I can't really say much more, but Carlos is going to be in a place he often avoids. Carlos is going to be in a place where he.... How do I say this? Some imprisonment.... He is in front of death.

Wow, that’s not ominous at all! Carlos was determined to prove that Iris was telling the truth about her experience, but given the fact that he was the only one who believed her, he made the unquestionably terrible decision to go into that tunnel without informing anyone or calling for backup. The actor spoke about his character’s state of mind in that moment, explaining:

Iris feels like no one believes her. Even Carlos' boss is saying, ‘I don't believe you.’ So he has to be the one and sit up and say, ‘You know what,’ pardon my French here, ‘fuck everyone and fuck everything. I'm going to go find her no matter what it takes.’ And the no matter what it takes is essentially finding out the truth — even if it requires going back to that abandoned house and crawling into a tunnel in this house.

With T.K. not expecting Carlos to come home, who knows how long it will be before he realizes his fiancé has gone missing? The couple’s anxiety over their wedding was already high, with Tarlos knowing there was a tight deadline to end Carlos’ marriage in time to secure a marriage certificate for their own wedding at their dream venue. I can’t imagine any of that even matters, now that his life is in danger. I’m guessing at this point they’ll be happy if they get to have any wedding at all.