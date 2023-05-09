90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' New Cast Includes Franchise Vets Gino And Jasmine, So Hold On To Your Hats

90 Day Fiancé fans are in for an entertaining summer, as one of the TLC franchise's best spinoffs will return for Season 6! Before The 90 Days is coming back with a new season, and will bring with it one of the most dramatic TV couples of the past year of any series. Hold on to your hats, especially if you're Gino Palazzolo, because he and Jasmine Pineda will be alongside a cast of fresh faces when the new season arrives.

Those looking forward to this season might want to refresh themselves on Jasmine and Gino's journey by checking out 90 Day Fiancé on streaming. Even without a huge "previously on" segment, the trailer below promoting the new season can fill in viewers new and old on some of the details about each new cast member coming to the show to find true love with a significant other abroad.

There's so much drama loaded into just that sneak peek, I'm really curious about all of the things we still have yet to see! Below are all the key details to know for each of the new and returning cast members, starting with the most established duo.

(Image credit: TLC)

Gino & Jasmine

Gino and Jasmine are back after 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5, and their relationship seems as chaotic as ever. Despite Gino and Jasmine's wild fight (which involved her ripping off his hat, only for him to brandish an emergency hat to cover his bald spot), we learned they were one of the Before the 90 Days Season 5 couples who stayed together, which also held up even after Gino's admission about contacting other women in the last tell-all. They're still engaged and hoping to make it down the aisle in Season 6, so we'll see where things stand after this next batch of episodes!

(Image credit: TLC)

Amanda & Razvan

Amanda is a 31-year-old Louisiana mother of two who lost her husband to cancer. Amanda eventually found love again with a 26-year-old Romanian social media star named Razvan, and is hoping to open up her heart to romance again by his side. Amanda will fly to Romania after four months of online dating to try and figure this all out, but it sounds like there will be questions regarding whether or not either of them has thought this relationship through fully.

(Image credit: TLC)

Riley & Violet

43-year-old Riley enjoys his time in Pennsylvania listening to jazz and smoking cigars, but is also interested in taking his ongoing relationship to the next level. Riley is flying to Vietnam to meet 43-year-old Violet in the hopes of figuring out whether or not they're ready for the next step in their two-year relationship. Unfortunately, Riley thinks there may be some sneakiness happening with Violet, and based on the trailer showing him catching her looking at a shirtless man on her phone, he might be right.

(Image credit: TLC)

Christian & Cleo

Christian is a 30-year-old Minnesotan described as the "life of the party" who is now searching for "the one." He's possibly found it in Cleo, an autistic and transgendered England native, though he is admittedly unsure about the relationship, having only dated cis women in his life. Christian looks to be facing significant pushback from his family in pursuing this relationship, but wants to find out if he can experience true love despite the setbacks.

(Image credit: TLC)

Tyray & Carmella

Tyray hails from California and thinks that at age 33, he's found the love of his life in 27-year-old Carmella, who has been chatting with Tyray exclusively on Snapchat for four years, and has been with him through some hard times. Tyray wants to propose and fly out to her in Barbados, but his family is very leery about it all, seeing as they know almost nothing about Carmella. Is this a real romance, or is Tyray being catfished?

(Image credit: TLC)

David & Sheila

Nebraskan man David was born completely deaf, and has spent his 42 years struggling to find romantic connections. He believes he's landed a win with 31-year-old Sheila, who hails from the Philippines. David isn't completely sure if it'll work out, though, and his family feels the same way, given the cultural differences and Sheila's limited grasp of sign language. But we'll see if this relationship can overcome those struggles.

(Image credit: TLC)

Meisha & Nicola

43-year-old Minnesotan Meisha left her job in television journalism when she converted to Catholicism, and has since found a deep connection in faith and romance with 46-year-old Israeli Nicola. Meisha is flying out to Israel to give this romance a shot, but it seems there's a big roadblock to overcome, as she's concerned that Nicola being a virgin could cause relationship issues.

(Image credit: TLC)

Statler & Dempsey

90 Day Fiancé is on a roll with giving more visibility to same-sex couples and is introducing viewers to a 33-year-old Texan named Statler. After facing struggles with childhood as an adopted child, she's hoping to find unconditional love with 28-year-old Brit Dempsey. Statler is even prepared to move to England full-time if things work out, which is something Dempsey doesn't know about. Hopefully, things go smoothly because I'd hate to hear this story have a sad ending.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is set to premiere on TLC on Sunday, June 4th. We still need to get through the tell-all of The Other Way Season 4, and given the recent and unexpected split between Jen and Rishi, I don't think any viewers want to miss that.