90 Day Fiancé: 4 Wildest Moments From Gina And Jasmine’s Major Fight

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days episode “Bad Romance.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s story has been dramatic so far, but not necessarily as engaging as other storylines such as Ben Rathbun ’s Mahogany situation . At least until this latest episode, that is. There have been fights over exes, controversial moments that significant others don’t appreciate (akin to Kimberly and Usman ’s recent scenes ), and suspicions that the other person isn’t being completely honest about their intentions. The latest episode took that to another level, however, with a jaw-dropping discovery from Panama City’s Jasmine about her Michigan boyfriend.

An ex-girlfriend of Gino’s messaged Jasmine and informed her that Gino sent topless photos of Jasmine to her while on vacation. Additionally, Gino bragged about rewarding his “SBs,” or “Sugar Babies,” with money, implying that he’s meeting up with other women back in America and paying them money for undisclosed reasons. The reveal was, quite frankly, a whole whole lot, and it led to the wildest Before the 90 Days confrontation of this season so far. Let’s break down the highlights, all of which were just incredibly painful to watch.

Gino Trying To Justify Sending Nudes Of Jasmine To His Ex

Jasmine had Gino dead to rights, and there was no denying what he did. Jasmine wanted answers, and the best Gino could come up with was he sent the pictures to his ex to brag about how hot Jasmine is. When Jasmine continued in saying that sending nude photos violated her privacy, Gino "corrected" her and said they were only topless photos and not nude shots. Sheesh, my dude. 90 Day Fiancé fans who didn't see the moment in its entirety can probably still guess that it wasn’t exactly the best time to argue semantical logistics in the face of Jasmine's complaints. Is there a difference between topless and nude? Perhaps Stephanie Matto is the person to ask here .

Jasmine Stealing Gino’s Hat

Gino’s excuses and general attitude wasn’t something Jasmine was keen on tolerating. She was humiliated, and I’m assuming because of that, she decided to hit Gino where it hurt and pulled off his hat mid-fight, exposing the top of his head. Gino has spoken candidly about his male pattern baldness all season, and how he rarely spent time without a hat on as a result. In the moment, Jasmine did it to embarrass her boyfriend on camera, perhaps in an attempt to make him understand how she felt in the moment or just to hurt him. It almost felt like something we’d expect to see from Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi .

Gino Immediately Pulling Out Another Hat

Jasmine stealing the hat right off Gino's head was wild enough, but who would’ve thought Gino immediately had a backup hat on standby? Gino’s bare head was visible for only the briefest amount of time as he immediately grabbed his bag and whipped out a spare hat to cover his head. Not quite like Bugs Bunny pulling a mallet out of thin air, but not entirely unlike it, either. Obviously, this moment was shocking for a completely different reason than other moments from the fight, and it might just replace Charlie Potthast getting the microphone during Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet ’s wedding .

Producers Making Jasmine Leave The Room

Gino wasn’t willing to talk much about what happened, nor offer a ton of apologies for what occurred. This lack of engagement enraged Jasmine, and things got so heated that producers intervened and made Jasmine leave the room before the situation escalated further. I think it’s definitely a rare occurrence for crew members to actively intervene during moments meant for airing, which makes one wonder how far things would have gone had the two not been filming for 90 Day Fiancé when this occurred. Truly a wild situation, and one has to wonder what’s next for the potentially soured couple.