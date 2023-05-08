90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Seemed To Deliver A Legit Break-Up, And Not Even The Couple I Expected

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 episode "Never Say I Regret, Always Say I Learned." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé viewers are about to say goodbye to The Other Way Season 4 proper, which means the tell-all is on the way. Unfortunately, it looks like one couple this season wasn't able to make it to the sit-down with Shaun Robinson before first calling it quits, but it totally wasn't one of several couples I would have expected.

Considering the weekly fighting from this season's most aggravating pair, Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny, they would've been my first choice to end up facing an early break-up. Surprisingly, that wasn't the case, with Jen and Rishi calling it quits (for now, anyway) after possibly having been the couple that fought the hardest this season to save their relationship.

Jen And Rishi Broke Up

Jen Boecher's terrible plan to expose her engagement to Rishi Singh didn't go as she'd hoped. While Rishi's parents initially acted accepting of the arrangement, they later forbade him from marrying Jen when they learned she was 47 years old. Rishi had to deliver that news to her the following day, and as expected, she wasn't thrilled.

Rishi himself didn't believe he could engage in a marriage that required him to leave India. In an ideal situation, Jen would move in with his family in a joint household, but he was willing to flex and find a separate home in the same city. Rishi felt if he had more time, he could convince his parents of these things, but Jen said she was tired of waiting. As much as she loved Rishi, and he loved her, they decided it was for the best to just accept the obstacles in this relationship were too great, and move on.

Why I'm Shocked Jen And Rishi Didn't Outlast Other Couples

I can't help but be shocked Jen and Rishi were the first couple to officially call it quits, especially after rewatching scenes from this season's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on streaming. I already mentioned Nicole and Mahmoud threatening divorce every week, and things aren't great with other couples either. Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo were headed toward disaster since the season started, and things haven't improved much in their dynamic. Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera are still arguing about Kris' odd reasons for not returning to Colombia, and this latest episode ended with Kris storming out of Jeymi's birthday celebration. I would've guessed all of those couples would've been done before Jen and Rishi, so I'm shocked right now.

Could The Tell-All Reveal They're Still Working On Being Together?

While Jen and Rishi's split seemed definitive in the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode, I wouldn't assume things are 100% done until the tell-all. Throughout the history of the franchise we've seen couples like Ash Naeck and Avery Warner who ended filming and were still engaged but then broke up in the months between that and the tell all. It stands to reason we could see the opposite happen, especially given the admission by both Jen and Rishi that they still love each other despite the acknowledgment of the issues that face their relationship.

What We've Seen From Jen And Rishi On Social Media

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way seemed to confirm Jen and Rishi are no longer together, and it's hard to tell what the current situation is via their social media. While I initially saw Jen defending Rishi despite red flags in their relationship earlier in the season as a sign they might still be together, Jen slamming Rishi's family recently seemed to hint that might not be the case. Suffice it to say that we're going to need some answers from this tell-all and maybe even more from cast members on social media!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 has just a couple of episodes left, and you can catch them on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'd be shocked if we don't find out about more upcoming splits in the next couple of episodes, as there are so many couples who seem to be right on the cusp of a breakup.