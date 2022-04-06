Where All The 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 Couples Ended Up

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days’ Season 5. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days had its most dramatic season yet, and perhaps the most scandalous cast in the history of the TLC franchise. This might be the first season in a while where it wasn’t obvious where most couples would end up by finale night and what new revelations about their relationships might surface in the tell-all.

Fortunately, we have a lot of answers regarding what happened to the couples and even some rumors about where things are after cameras stopped rolling. Let’s dive in on revisiting these storylines and where each couple ended up by Season 5’s end.

(Image credit: TLC )

Mike And Ximena

Mike Berk and Ximena Morales went through quite the 90 Day Fiancé arc, and fans quickly shifted their perspective on the situation between the two. What initially felt like Ximena using a gullible Mike for his money evolved over time to the assumption of Mike that he could buy her love and hold the prospect of a better life over her head. Ximena ultimately decided that the unsavory elements of Mike (his hygiene was a large factor) made it too hard to love him, and she broke things off.

Mike didn’t take the breakup well and based on what we last saw, neither did Ximena. The tell-all revealed the two got back together after filming ended, though recent internet posts suggest that they’ve broken up again and Ximena has a new man .

(Image credit: TLC)

Gino And Jasmine

From the very start, 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days fans knew Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda had a unique relationship. Jasmine worried about Gino contacting other women and potentially cheating on her, and while the latter wasn’t proven, she certainly received some alarming news. Gino’s ex revealed to Jasmine that he sent her nudes of Jasmine, which sent the latter into a frenzy. The two had it out , but ultimately moved on and Gino proposed to Jasmine.

In the tell-all, fans learned that they began the K-1 visa process, as well as some unsavory new information. Shaun Robinson revealed they had evidence Gino privately messaged a friend of Ben Rathbun , which Jasmine didn’t know about. Suffice to say, the revelation did not go over well, though who knows if it’ll ultimately be enough for the two to go their separate ways.

(Image credit: TLC)

Ben And Mahogany

Ben Rathbun seemed like the classic participant on 90 Day Fiancé who is being catfished, but much to the surprise of many, the Peruvian Mahogany Roca was real. What might not have been real were her intentions, as Ben ignored her request not to visit her in her home country and she wasn’t up for meeting him. After a few tense exchanges, the two seemed more than upset that neither was the person they thought the other was, and that all chances of a relationship were done.

It seems like the two had a chance to speak before the tell-all, and there’s a fan who claimed he saw the two after filming in a mall in Peru. Given Ben Rathbun’s recent legal troubles , it seems like trips to Peru might be less likely going forward, but we’ll have to wait and see what comes of those troubles.

(Image credit: TLC)

Memphis And Hamza

Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza (referred to as Hamza on the show) had a lot of obstacles in their relationship, but despite language barriers and cultural differences, both were adamant on marrying during her stay in Tunisia. The process stalled briefly due to arguments over pre- and post-nuptial agreements, but ultimately the two carried on with the marriage , and the trip ended with Memphis pregnant.

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days tell-all revealed that Hamza made it over to America, but not much more beyond that. There are rumors that the two are no longer together (via Screen Rant). If that happened, it may not come to light just yet if it was after the tell-all concluded.

(Image credit: TLC)

Usman And Kimberly

Usman Umar returned to 90 Day Fiancé following his failed relationship with Baby Girl Lisa Hamme. It seemed Usman found another woman to give his heart to, Kimberly Menzies, but his intentions were unclear. Usman invited Kimberly to Nigeria for the filming of his music video, but as a friend. After expensive gifts and some controversial scenes involving sex , the two finally made things official.

Unfortunately, Kimberly showed up to the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days tell-all unaware that Usman reconnected with his ex Zara. In addition to that, Kimberly’s son noted that he felt the relationship wasn’t real due to the significant age gap between Kimberly and Usman, plus his desire for the expensive gifts she bought him. It’s unclear where the two stand in the present, but worth mentioning that Usman did pay tribute to Kimberly’s mother when she passed away.

(Image credit: TLC)

Ella And Johnny

Ella Johnson and her Chinese boyfriend Johnny were desperate to take the next step in their relationship, but COVID-19 restrictions played a big part in preventing that. Due to China’s protocols, Johnny could only travel at the cost of missing several weeks of work due to quarantine, which meant no income to support his child and family. Ella didn’t like Johnny’s reason for not coming, and throughout her wait, decided to sleep with another man.

Ella faced criticism from the 90 Day Fiancé cast for her infidelity, and while Johnny expressed he wasn’t thrilled about it, he did mention on the show that the two agreed on such an arrangement. Johnny blamed their relationship woes on himself, and while not everyone may agree with that, fans still declare him the most sympathetic cast member of the season for his kind nature. The latest word is the two are still together and hopefully taking steps to finally unite.

(Image credit: TLC)

Caleb And Alina

Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova were online friends long before lovers, and finally decided to reconnect and see if they could turn their intense online relationship into a meaningful romance. Caleb confessed once they met that Alina’s form of dwarfism required more dependence than he realized, and he wasn’t sure if that was a relationship he was ready for. The two departed with the vague implication a future relationship wouldn’t happen.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days didn’t provide an update on Caleb and Alina because TLC dropped the couple from the show following the resurfacing of many past racist posts from Alina. Therefore we never got the official story on where the two stand, though it seems the two are still living lives separate from each other.